Veterans Day events celebrate local heroes with parades, dinners

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For Mo O’Neal, an Army veteran, 11 Bravo, 9th Infantry, Veterans Day is a time of remembrance of his unit’s accomplishments in the jungles of Vietnam in 1968, the good people he lost and the dangerous missions carried out.

But it is also a time of thankfulness.

O’Neal sees all the support from his church, family, friends and neighborhood and is filled with gratitude. Because when soldiers returned from that war, he said, many were not recognized as heroes at all.





That has changed over the years.

“I feel so blessed and overwhelmed,” O’Neal said.

For soldiers like O’Neal, last weekend was a chance for Kent County to show how much veterans mean to them with commemorative meals, a parade and a chili cook off.

Saturday morning at 11:30 a.m. the Betterton American Legion Auxiliary hosted their annual veteran’s day meal. Auxiliary member Denise Platt said that they have been having this meal when she and Auxiliary President Patti Bone were the only two members.

Nearby veterans from My Abode an assisted living facility, were thanked for their contributions by auxiliary members serving turkey, dressing and desserts.

In Rock Hall on Mainstreet, Sgt. Preston Ashley American Legion Post 228 organized their 4th annual Veteran’s Day Parade.

The parade featured Grand Marshal US Army Sergeant Larry Crouch. Crouch, who served in the 2nd Battalion 25th Infantry Division, felt honored being recognized. He served in Vietnam from November 1968 to November 1969 at the height of the war.

Crouch was often point man in search and destroy missions, later dubbed as recon in force.

For his heroics he earned a silver star and two purple hearts. He was wounded his fifth month, spent a month in rehab and went back on duty assisting the South Vietnamese.

Following in the parade alongside Crouch was Rock Hall Mayor James Cook, first responders behind their impressive vehicles, floats like Pirate Ron’s, the Rock Hall Alumni Association, the local boy scouts and girl scout troops, Kent County Public Library and many more.

Along the parade route the Kent County Community Marching Band played “The Army Goes Rolling Along.”

Leaving plenty of candy in their path, parade participants proceeded to Sgt. Preston Ashley American Legion Post 228. Gunnery Sergeant Bob Simpson thanked everyone for coming out and showing their support.

Inside the Legion, the annual chili cook off commenced, organized by Rock Hall American Legion Riders Post #228. For five dollars, people got a tantalizing chance to vote on the best chili. There were seven entrants, and from the first pot to the last, each one got progressively spicier.

Mayor Cook said he preferred bowl 1 but did not try them all yet. “The votes aren’t locked in yet,” he joked.

Winning first this year was Bob Lockwood, second was John Hall and third was Mike and Jan Stafford.

“We look forward to this each year. It’s an honored tradition.” replied Rider member Shane Bender.

It was an enjoyable event with live music courtesy of Jason Jacobs and a money wheel and more importantly it gave a chance to honor local veterans said Lori Campbell.

Local veterans like Crouch, Gunnery Sergeant Simpson, Lieutenant Tony Biddle, Sergeant Anthony Wisnieski, Petty Officer Bill Blake, Airmen Scott Orr and Specialist James Stevenson, one of the youngest veterans in attendance and who had toured in Afghanistan.

Whether on air, land or sea they all shared the common bond of service for the country.

They recalled stories of being surrounded by B-52 bombers, beacon runs, evading and avoiding booby traps set by the enemy and risking their lives at sea. They had advice to young people who are thinking of serving.

“We need a strong military to preserve the freedoms we all enjoy,” said Petty Officer Blake.

“For those who are serving...you are doing an outstanding job,” added Sergeant Wisnieski.

Stevenson as a single dad is teaching his son Alex to hunt, fish, wrestle, and be self-sufficient. Like his father, Alex wants to be a soldier and was excited when he was asked to carry the American Flag during the parade.

Stevenson said, “I really loved that Alex was asked to carry the flag. With just the two of us in the house, if I had asked him it would have had less value. But someone he knew was well respected in the Legion asked him. Alex has wanted to be a soldier his whole life — it was a huge deal for him.”

James and Alex are a representation of who this country needs according to the veterans.

The public will have more chances of showing veterans their appreciation throughout the week with some Kent County activities including a dinner and service Sunday 10:30 a.m. at Calvary Chapel in Chestertown. Pastor Donald Blad will deliver a message pertaining to sacrifice and freedom.

These are lessons Blad’s grandson Elijah is learning currently, recently graduating Westpoint Military Academy and in training earning his wings.

He will follow his father, Captain John T. Franz who flew Blackhawks in the Nangahar and Kunar Provinces of Afghanistan in support of Operation Enduring Freedom VII. The flag that was flown over that region now hangs on the wall of Calvary Chapel along with many pictures of service members and their contributions.

Supporting America’s armed forces is very important to Blad and will be relayed in his message.

“Jesus laid down his life for people which relates to the military sacrifice for the same purpose,” Blad said. “All veterans are honored to come out where they will be shown the respect and kindness they richly deserve and have a great meal.”