VFW Post 5118 to hold Veterans Day ceremony

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EASTON — VFW Post 5118 will hold a Veterans Day ceremony at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, at the post in Easton. Members of the community are invited to attend and honor military veterans.

The guest speaker will be U.S. Marine Corps veteran Bryan Lankford, a former Department of Maryland VFW state commander.

Lankford served in the U.S. Marine Corps from June 1989 to February 2001. From February 2001 to June 2003, he served with the 115th Military Police Battalion of the Maryland Army National Guard.

His awards include the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal, Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal with gold star, Army Achievement Medal with two oak leaf clusters, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal and Sea Service Deployment Ribbon with four stars.





As part of the program, colors will be presented by cadets from the Civil Air Patrol U.S. Air Force Auxiliary’s Easton Composite Squadron. Patriotic songs will be performed by Randall Butler, music director at North Caroline High School and Lockerman Middle School.

Commander Kenley Timms also will recognize female U.S. military veterans. Female veterans are encouraged to attend and be recognized for their service.

Food will be served after the ceremony.

For more information, contact Timms, commander of VFW Post 5118, at 410-310-5748. The post is located at 355 Glebe Road in Easton.