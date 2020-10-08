Influenza vaccine update for Pax River clinic patients

Navy Medical Readiness Training Command (NMRTC) Patuxent River Clinics have received the influenza vaccine for ages 6 months to 35 months and, at this time, are able to administer the vaccine to this age range only. We are anticipating receipt of the annual influenza vaccine for ages three years and older sometime after late November, for prioritized distribution.
However, TRICARE Prime beneficiaries can also receive their influenza vaccine from TRICARE retail pharmacies, using your military ID card. For a list of authorized pharmacies near you, enter your zip code at this link: https://militaryrx.express-scripts.com/find-pharmacy.
Beneficiaries are encouraged to contact the pharmacy in advance regarding age restrictions, as some pharmacies do not administer the influenza vaccine to individuals younger than 18 years of age.
Choosing to get the vaccine out in town
• Bring a copy of the vaccination record and drop it in the secure drop box at the screening tent in the front of the clinic. Be sure to keep a copy for your records.
• The medical record must include patient identification, date vaccine was administered, vaccine name, manufacturer and lot number, dose administered, anatomic site of vaccination, and name of healthcare personnel administering the vaccine. If someone other than a pharmacist administers the vaccine, you may be charged additional fees.
Influenza (flu) is a contagious respiratory illness caused by influenza viruses. It can cause mild to severe illness. Some people, such as older people, young children, and people with certain health conditions, are at high risk of serious flu complications. There are two main types of influenza (flu) virus: Types A and B. The influenza A and B viruses that routinely spread in people (human influenza viruses) are responsible for seasonal flu epidemics each year. The best way to prevent flu is by getting vaccinated each year.
Check the NMRTC PR Facebook and external website for updates. You can also find more information on influenza illness at these Defense Health Agency and Center for Disease Control websites:
https://www.health.mil/./Vaccine-Prevent./Influenza-Seasonal; https://www.cdc.gov/flu/about/index.html; or https://tricare.mil/HealthWellness/Preventive/FluResources