Maryland pilot to be inducted into Coast Guard Academy Wall of Gallantry

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Kent Island native and Coast Guard Academy Class of 2013 Lt. Cmdr. Austin English will be inducted into the U.S. Coast Guard Academy Wall of Gallantry for exceptional dedication that continues to inspire others.

English has been recognized for two separate missions, and is credited with saving lives and demonstrating bravery, determination and mission focus during turbulent weather while stationed in Alaska.

Growing up on Kent Island, English said he was always drawn to service, after being inspired by his grandparents. With a mother and aunt who worked as flight attendants, English was also surrounded by aviation throughout his childhood. While at the Coast Guard Academy, he said he had the opportunity to learn directly from aircrews and dive into aviation.





“I’ve always followed the mantra of surround yourself with people you want to be like,” he said.

Following naval flight school training, English went on to pilot and instruct HC-130J aircraft across various duty stations, including in Alaska, where he was honored for actions that earned him the Air Medal and the Coast Guard Commendation Medal.

There, on Oct. 24, 2019, English is credited with helping to conduct the first-ever night landing in Dutch Harbor, Alaska, by an HC-130J aircraft with one patient on board suffering from respiratory failure and another experiencing a high-risk pregnancy. English served as the safety pilot during the highly challenging approach in mountainous terrain, landing safely on the short, obscured runway despite low-level wind shear, turbulence and reduced visibility.

The approach into the tiny airport and runway at Dutch Harbor is particularly challenging even in the best situations, and exponentially more so in inclement weather, he said.

With the aircraft experiencing an engine anti-ice system failure, English aided the aircraft commander in near-zero visibility, 40-knot winds and severe low-level wind shear through the narrow mountainous harbor at night, all while simultaneously troubleshooting and remedying the system failure.

English also noted during this mission, his own wife was pregnant at the time.

“When you prepare to go in there, you prepare to do these things,” he said.

English is also cited for an outstanding achievement while serving as a CGNR 2011 co-pilot responding to a midnight mayday alert from the sinking Kodiak vessel FV Scandies Rose on New Year’s Eve 2020. Flying out of Anchorage, Alaska, English and his crews provided top cover for helicopter pilots rescuing victims from the water. On scene, English maneuvered the aircraft in heavy blizzard conditions with severe turbulence, limited visibility, zero moon illumination and gusting winds, according to the Coast Guard.

English credited the tight network of crews he has worked alongside.

“It’s 100% teamwork, just like every component of life so far. I’ve just been lucky enough to surround myself with great people,” he said.

According to English, the biggest highlight of being a Coast Guard pilot is being able to help people on the worst day of their life.

“Being part of these efforts is humbling,” English said.

“His courage, judgment, and devotion to duty are most heartily commended and are in keeping with the highest traditions of the United States Coast Guard,” the academy stated.

The purpose of the Wall of Gallantry is to inspire fresh academy cadets, and that's exactly what English hopes to showcase to Kent Island youth, noting he would not be where he is today without the support of his family and his teams. He's also a staunch advocate of mentoring the next generation, and showcasing the possibilities life has to offer when you push yourself.

“I want to give back to others and inspire them,” he said.

After playing lacrosse at the academy, English now also serves as a soccer and volleyball coach, showcasing some of the many ways one can make a positive impact in kids’ lives.

“Chase your dreams; this is what it’s all about,” English said.

Married to his Kent Island High School sweetheart and still serving in the Coast Guard, English recently relocated back to Kent Island and said he's proud to introduce his children to the Eastern Shore way of life.

“I’m super passionate about the island,” he said.

The Wall of Gallantry serves as a regular reminder to cadets and the public of the scope of responsibilities and sacrifice demanded of Coast Guard officers throughout history, according to the academy.

English’s induction into the Wall of Gallantry is expected in April.

More information about the U.S Coast Guard Academy's Hall of Heroes can be found at www.uscga.edu/hall-of-heroes.