Indian Head auxiliary unit honors veterans, Marine Corps

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While the crowd was small, the recognition was significant during the Veterans Day and U.S. Marine Corps cake-cutting ceremony Monday.

The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 233 first organized the annual Veterans Day ceremony about five years ago and added the cake ceremony three years ago when members realized the event aligned with the Marine Corps’ Nov. 10 birthday, Mayvee Smith, president of the auxiliary, told Southern Maryland News.

“It’s not really done in the community,” said Smith, who was also the master of ceremony after Indian Head Mayor Brandon Paulin could not attend. “This gives the community a chance to see.”





This year, the Marine Corps celebrates its 251st birthday.

“I married the Marine Corps,” Smith said during the ceremony. “I divorced it too, but in doing that, I never walked away from my Marine Corps friend.”

The cake ceremony honors the youngest and oldest U.S. Marine Corps members where the oldest member passes a piece of cake to the youngest member to represent the passing of experience and knowledge.

This year, the youngest Marine Corps member in attendance was Joe Coaxum, 58, of Waldorf, who fought in Operation Desert Shield and Operation Desert Storm. The oldest member in attendance was James Gaddis, 75, of Bryans Road.

“[The ceremony] makes the community more aware,” Coaxum said. “It lets everyone know the contribution of men and women have served.”

Gina Nairn of Port Tobacco, who sang the national anthem and “God Bless America” during the ceremony, attended to show appreciation.

“I am very grateful for them and everyone’s service,” she said. “I never want to take it for granted. It’s a huge honor for me to give a piece back.”

Military technology has changed, Sgt. Maj. Andrew Jackson, who served in the U.S. Marine Corps for 30 years, said during the ceremony. Like the U.S. military as a whole, the Marine Corps is moving toward using a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System and has modified weaponry such as the M16 rifle to the M4 carbine.

“We just pray that within another 251 years, the United States Marine Corps, and our country, will still be here today based on what we are doing when it comes down to service for our country,” Jackson said.