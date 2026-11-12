DC Military's website, dcmilitary.com, gets a new look

dcmilitary.com offers audio versions of articles using Instaread. Some words may be mispronounced.

Today at noon, we gave our website an upgrade that has been long overdue. All of the same great publications and regional veteran and military news will be found here, but it's going to be easier for readers to navigate.





Over the decades, our publications and website have covered the greater Washington, D.C. metro region with annual guides, newspapers, magazines and more. As time has passed and the needs of our military installation partners have changed, so must be how we deliver our stories, photos, directories and e-editions.

So, as you are reading this, it is in a new package at the same easy-to-remember url: dcmilitary.com. Thank you for coming to us for features, news and information from across the Mid-Atlantic.