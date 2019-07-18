VX-1 shows off aircraft at Smithsonian’s Innovations in Flight

NAS Patuxent River’s Air Test and Evaluation Squadron (VX) 1 participated in the Innovations in Flight Families Day at the Smithsonian’s Udvar Hazy National Air and Space Museum, June 14 and 15.
The museum hosted Innovations in Flight to connect the public with over 50 vintage and modern military and commercial aircraft and offered hands-on science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) based activities.
“It is very important to us that the U.S. public get to see and talk about the aircraft,” said Master Aircrew Ken Young of the Royal Air Force and VX-1 electronic warfare officer. “We folks that fly those aircraft are in a privileged position to do what we love on a daily basis. More importantly, the ability to come to amazing events such as this premier airshow helps to demonstrate why STEM is so important to young people.”
U.S. Navy and Royal Air Force pilots and air crew presented a P-8A Poseidon, a maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft, and talked to visitors about one of the U.S. Navy’s newest aircraft. More than 20,000 visitors viewed the aircraft.
“We need to capture the kids’ imagination and learning early so that they can apply their minds in a constructive way while enjoying the mysteries of STEM at the same time,” said Young. “I think seeing and asking about complex military aircraft is a tangible and relevant way of getting that message across.”
Royal Air Force personnel from the United Kingdom have been serving in an active duty status at VX-1 since 2012 on project ‘Seedcorn’ assisting with the operational test of the P-8A for the U.S. Navy. Seedcorn crews are integrated into test-and-evaluation squadrons such as VX-1 in operating systems such as the P-8A and Northrop Grumman MQ-4C Triton unmanned air vehicle.
VX-1’s mission is to test and evaluate airborne anti-submarine warfare and maritime anti-surface warfare weapon systems, airborne strategic weapons systems, as well as support systems, equipment and materials in operational environments.