VX-1 holds change of command ceremony

Air Test and Evaluation Squadron (VX) 1 held a change of command ceremony in its hangar bay at NAS Patuxent River Aug. 15.
Capt. Gregory Sleppy was relieved by Capt. Hugh Winkel as the commanding officer in a ceremony attended by the squadron’s Sailors, families, and distinguished visitors.
“I’ve worked to instill a sense of purpose in what we do in this command,” said Sleppy. “We do it through simple mantras, focusing on the important things; leading with courage and compassion, flying with precision and commitment, testing with integrity and boldness. Lead. Fly. Test.”
After a year and a half tenure as the command’s Chief Operational Test Director (COTD), Sleppy assumed command in 2018. During his time as VX-1 Commanding Officer, he oversaw the Navy’s first ever MQ-8C Fire Scout aviation detachment onboard a littoral combat ship, the longest ever E-2D flight utilizing the Fleet’s first E-2D aerial refueling equipped aircraft, and the first operational network supported flights of the fleet-configured Triton unmanned aircraft systems. Sleppy was presented with a Legion of Merit.
Sleppy is a native of Penn Run, Pennsylvania, and graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in 1994. He earned his naval aviator wings in June 1996. He has also been assigned to Patrol Squadron 1, Strike Force Training Atlantic, Air Test and Evaluation Squadron 20, and the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
During his 23 years as an aviator, he has over 3,300 flight hours in 33 different aircraft, and holds a certificate in cyber warfare from the U.S. Naval Post Graduate School.
“I attend here today simply and completely blessed to have been part of this for the last 25 years doing what I love,” said Sleppy. “Thank you all.”
Winkel, previously the command’s COTD, addressed his Sailors and promised to continue the same drive as provided by the previous commanding officer, and to follow through on the groundwork laid by his predecessors.
“I am proud to be a part of the Pioneer team,” said Winkel. “Pioneers will continue to provide operational relevant evaluations utilizing the high end fight as the yardstick.”
Winkel is a native of Phoenix and graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in 1996. He earned his naval aviator designation in 1999.