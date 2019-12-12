U.S. Naval Test Pilot School Class 156 Graduation

The U.S. Naval Test Pilot School (USNTPS) held a graduation ceremony for Class 156 at the River’s Edge Conference Center Dec. 6. Thirty-three students successfully completed an intense 11-month course of instruction and were designated as Engineering Developmental Test Pilots, Test Flight Officers, and Test Engineers.
Retired U.S. Navy Capt. Bill “Condor” Koyama, a USNTPS Class 109 graduate and former fixed-wing and systems flight instructor at USNTPS, delivered the keynote address. He is currently Chief of Flight Operations with Lockheed Martin’s Advanced Development Programs, the famous “Skunk Works.” Prior to joining the Navy, Koyama worked at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in the Spacecraft Systems Engineering section, where he helped design the Galileo spacecraft and probe that explored Jupiter and its moons.
Rear Adm. John Lemmon, Commander, Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Col. Richard Marigliano, Commander, Naval Test Wing Atlantic, and Cmdr. Glenn P. Rioux, Commanding Officer, USNTPS, presented diplomas and offered congratulations to the new “Testers.” Graduates included members of the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Navy, and Air Force; students from Australia, Finland, Italy, and Singapore; and civil service engineers from the Departments of the Army and Navy.
U.S. Navy Lt. Steven Bachman was presented the Outstanding Developmental Phase II Award, which recognizes the student who produced the best final report. The award is symbolic of the longstanding and mutually supporting relationship between the Empire Test Pilots’ School in the United Kingdom and USNTPS.
Royal Singapore Air Force Major Mark Lim was awarded the Commander Willie McCool Outstanding Student award, which recognizes the top performing student in the categories of academics, flight performance, and technical report writing. The award is named after a USNTPS alumnus who was tragically lost in the space shuttle Columbia accident.
U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Matthew Recker was presented with the Syd Sherby Leadership Award. The award is named after U.S. Navy Capt. Sydney Sherby, who established the test pilot training division, now the U.S. Naval Test Pilot School, in 1945. The award is presented to the student who displays exemplary leadership in the class.
Twenty students completed the requirements for the engineering test pilot course. The new test pilots are:
U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Hugh E. Anderson
U.S. Navy Lt. David J. Ash
U.S. Navy Lt. Steven R. Bachman
U.S. Air Force Capt. Marcos G. Berrios
U.S. Navy Lt. Dylan M. Collier
Royal Air Force Flt. Lt. William A Collins, BSc
U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Nathan W. Durham
U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 4 Nicholas C. Felix
U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Jason E. Grimes
U. S. Navy Lt. Jonathan C. Happy
Finnish Air Force Capt. Henry Isojärvi
U.S. Navy Lt. Gavin L. Kurey
Royal Singaporean Air Force Maj. Mark Lim
U.S. Navy Lt. Jacob D. Lumsden
U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 3 Brian McCormick
U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Matthew R. Recker
Royal Australian Air Force Flt. Lt. Jack L. Timperon
U.S. Navy Lt. Brad J.E. Tribley
U.S. Army Capt. Gregory T. Wellman
U.S. Army Capt. Corey M. Wheeler
Nine students completed the engineering test flight officer course. They are:
U. S. Navy Lt. Alexander R. Belbin
U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Joseph J. Davin
U.S. Navy Lt. Zachariah M. Fisher
Italian Navy Lt. Vincenzo Giordano
U.S. Navy Lt. Darius G. Gittens
U.S. Navy Lt. Brent F. Kam-Young
U.S. Navy Lt. Sean K. Kato
U.S. Navy Lt. Jordan E. Stills
Royal Australian Air Force Flt. Lt. Mark Turner
Four students fulfilled the requirements for the test project engineer course. They are:
David H. Baver Jr., NAWCAD
Tina Z. Liao, NAWCWD
Carla A. Moore, NAWCAD
Landon F. Wallace, DAC