TPS Corner

This 3,306 pound rated cargo hook is shown after being fitted to one of the U.S. Naval Test Pilot School’s UH-72A Lakota primary trainers. The school will begin using its five Lakotas to externally carry a 200 foot long pitot/static trailing source as part of its flight test curriculum, which trains 24 rotary wing test pilots per year. The pitot/statics exercise trains students on calibration test techniques as well as on aircraft chase methodologies. All five USNTPS H-72s will be equipped with a cargo hook as well as an instrumentation package that measures the aircraft’s flying qualities and performance. This will provide test pilots and engineers with real-time data on aircraft attributes such as attitude rates, precise airspeed and altitude, control positions, and engine performance data. The school’s Lakotas fly an average of more than 1,000 hours per year.
- By Lt. Cmdr. Tom McCurdy Senior Rotary Wing Instructor U.S. Naval Test Pilot School
