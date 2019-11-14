NAWCAD Webster Outlying Field (WOLF) held its annual Fun Run and Walk Oct. 29. Open to all base personnel, the event featured medals for overall men’s and women’s runners, in addition to awards for the top runners in various age groups. Participants also enjoyed fellowship over a picnic lunch. Shown in the photo on the left are the top male runners, from left, Christian Utara (2nd), Brian O’Dell (event host), David Kronenwetter (3rd), and David Buzzeo (1st). The photo on the right shows the top female runners, from left, Samantha Goodnow (1st), Nicole Rumaker (2nd), and Jessica Blofsky (3rd).