Testing ensures F/A-18E/F remains relevant into the future

The Air Test and Evaluation Squadron (VX) 23 F/A-18 Department is at the leading edge of testing to ensure the F/A-18E/F remains the Navy’s most lethal weapons system into the coming decades.
We are committed to providing the war-fighter capabilities to put warheads on foreheads, in both the air-to-ground (A/G) and air-to-air (A/A) arenas.
On any given day, our flight line has a variety of weapons being tested. We have been working tirelessly to qualify Long Range Anti-Ship Missile (LRASM) on the E/F and get that Early Operational Capability to the fleet this year.
Small Diameter Bomb II (SDB II) qualification continues as we ensure that tactically relevant loads can be carried on Multiple Carriage Smart Bomb Racks (BRU-55s). In addition to expanding the E/F’s air-to-air loadout and allow carriage on the EA-18G, three AIM-9X Block II missiles were fired from stations 2 and 10. Later this year, we will evaluate weapon separation on the AGM-84D Harpoon.
Personally, I am most excited about the conformal fuel tanks (CFT) we tested this year on Salty Dog 125. The additional fuel capacity will allow us to bring the fight further downrange to our enemies. This was the Navy’s first look at how the Rhino’s up-and-away and powered-approach modes were affected, collecting valuable data to allow the CFT design to be finalized before production begins.
The basic F/A-18 cockpit displays have changed little since their introduction in 1978, but today testing is underway on the advanced crew system (ACS) large area display (LAD).
Testing of the components of the Block III Super Hornet is coming together nicely. Mission systems testing has also continued on software configuration set H16, H16 Interoperability and infrared search and track (ISRT) Block AV6+ fleet release.
We are looking forward to the new mission systems software upgrades, which could be capable of momentous A/G capability improvements as H12 did for A/A capabilities, but are currently in its infancy stage of development.
On the safety front, this summer we started minimum controllable airspeed testing (Vmc) to ensure the Rhino can safely recover single engine with a degraded flight control system.
Testing on physiological episodes (PEs) continues on two fronts—the aircraft and the pilot. We are conducting a root cause analysis on the environment control system (ECS) of a Legacy Hornet to understand and characterize the ECS operation and how to properly troubleshoot and repair this system. We are also testing a variety of biosensors to monitor a plethora of medical data points from pilots and presenting this to them in a useful manner as well as providing warnings before a PE occurs.
Our T-45 fleet has also been busy doing a lot of testing.
An increase in the flight idle of the T-45 to give the On Board Oxygen Generating System (OBOGS) more pressure at idle required us to verify the entire airstart envelope. First we practiced a ton of simulated flameout approaches (SFO) which are precautionary approaches (PA) on steroids. They are flown much faster and steeper than an ordinary PA.
During the test program, our pilots logged more than 20 minutes of glider time in the T-45.
If shutting down your only engine, gliding for a while and then performing a restart or squeezing the trigger on an AIM-9X, or pushing select jettison on a rack of the Navy’s newest ordnance is on your bucket list, you should apply to the U.S. Naval Test Pilot School and head over to VX-23.
Every day presents us with new flight test challenges and our schedule is packed for the next decade. We could sure use your help.