Recognition for a job well done

Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) Sustainment Group Director Tom Rudowsky recognized the Fast Acquisition Solutions to Enable Readiness (FASTER) Acquisition Cell for establishing a multi-award contract (MAC), which serves as the primary contract vehicle for maintenance and modification of military and commercial aviation platforms, in a ceremony on Sept. 4.
This contract vehicle allows for improved speed and quality of services to the fleet with reduced resource requirements. CMMARS, which stands for Contracted Maintenance, Modification, Aircrew, and Related Service, is a 10-year, $12.6 billion contract awarded to 20 industry partners. The maintenance and modification contract includes fixed-wing, rotary-wing, unmanned aerial vehicles and lighter than air vehicles as well as their related systems and weapon systems. CMMARS execution period is 11 years which encompasses two five-year ordering periods, including both base and option periods.
The FASTER Team also set the bar for future accomplishments by awarding the CMMARS MAC more than two months ahead of its projected schedule. The first task order on the contract was awarded in May to provide maintenance for Tactical Airlift Program Office’s (PMA-207) Cessna-manufactured UC-35 Citation V Ultra used for executive transportation. In July, the FASTER Team awarded a task order for the U.S. Air Force Program Executive Office for Combat and Mission Support for its T-1 Jayhawk, T-6 Texan II and T-38 Talon trainer aircraft at Columbus, Mississippi.
The third award is scheduled to begin next fiscal year and will cover Naval Undergraduate Flight Training System (PMA-273) T-34 Mentor, T-44 Pegasus and T-6B Texan II. Future orders against the CMMARS contract are planned by more than 10 organizations, including Naval Test Wing Atlantic, Naval Test Wing Pacific, Naval Air Warfare Development Center and several NAVAIR program offices.
Rudowsky commended the FASTER Team for benchmarking the award process which will expedite future solutions.
“Setting a new standard is rare in a person’s career,” he said. “You all share in that impressive accomplishment.”