PMA-265 bids farewell to program manager

Military members, civilians and program alumni of the F/A-18 & EA-18G Program Office (PMA-265) gathered for their change of command ceremony July 11 in Air Test and Evaluation Squadron (VX-23) Hangar 201 at Naval Air Station Patuxent River.
Capt. Jason Denney relieved Capt. David Kindley, who retired after 29 years of naval service, as PMA-265’s 14th program manager.
Rear Adm. Shane Gahagan, Program Executive Officer for Tactical Aircraft Programs (PEO(T)), served as the ceremony’s keynote speaker.
“In this environment, the renewed importance of being able to sustain our forces in the fight has received greater importance,” Gahagan said. “The idea of readiness and sustaining that readiness solidified during [Kindley’s] tour. [Kindley’s] focus was not only on acquiring capability but also building and executing a logistical plan for support.”
Kindley successfully facilitated the sustainment of 1,563 domestic and international aircraft, all while managing an annual portfolio of $4.1 billion. Additionally, he led a multi-disciplined, international organization of more than 3,200 military, civilian and industry personnel in support of the F/A-18 and EA-18G program.
During the ceremony, Kindley reiterated his core values and PMA-265’s primary mission to support, sustain and advance the fleet for mission success, and highlighted the accomplishments and continued impact of the U.S. Navy’s longest running tactical aircraft program.
Kindley has commanded PMA-265 since July 2015. Denney graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy and has a Bachelor of Science Degree in Aeronautics and Astronautics and a Master of Science Degree in Aeronautical Engineering.
Denney’s most recent appointment was as PMA-265’s F/A-18E/F Super Hornet Integrated Product Team Lead and Deputy Program Manager from 2015 until 2019. Prior to PMA-265, he served as the F/A-18 and EA-18G Advanced Weapons Laboratory Military Deputy, VX-31 Executive Officer, VX-31 Operations Department Head, and F/A-18 Developmental Test Project Officer.
PMA-265 is responsible for acquiring, delivering and sustaining the F/A-18A-D Hornet, F/A-18E/F Super Hornet, and EA-18G Growler aircraft, providing naval aviators with capabilities that enable mission success.