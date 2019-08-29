Outreach program communicates with foreign nationals, families

International sales and partnerships at Naval Air Systems Command amount to $58 billion in business and support as many as 60,000 jobs nationwide, so it’s no wonder the NAVAIR International Programs Office at NAS Patuxent River seeks to establish communications with foreign nationals who arrive in the Southern Maryland area to work.
At a recent International Outreach event held Aug. 15 at the Southern Maryland Higher Education Center, the International Programs Office hosted a group of foreign nationals not only to explain the overall workings of NAVAIR, but also to introduce them to information and resources that may be beneficial to the family members who accompany them.
“We use this international outreach as an opportunity to present the bigger NAVAIR picture,” explained Mike Sears, NAVAIR’s director of international programs. “When they arrive, they’ll immediately get attached to their PMA and they’ll get to know that, but NAVAIR is a much bigger place than the PMA they’re working in, so this helps to broaden their perspective and horizon about what NAVAIR is and does.”
The three-hour event began with Sears giving an overview of his office followed by other guest speakers presenting an overview of international logistics, international cooperative programs, and upcoming international events.
“We discussed how NAVAIR is not just Pax River but NAWCAD and WD and all the other places that truly make up NAVAIR as a whole,” Sears said. “We talked about the different PMAs and PEOs, and went through other briefs talking about cooperative vs. foreign military sales cases.”
Wrapping up the afternoon were two additional speakers from the Fleet and Family Support Center discussing subjects that included spouse employment, new parent support, school registration and Morale, Welfare and Recreation resources.
“We started with the business end of things and finished with the other side for their families,” Sears added. “How to enroll their kids at school, how to get a driver’s license, here are some activities you can do on base through MWR, and here’s the ticket office you can use to buy tickets for other activities off base. It’s all about making them feel comfortable so they can be productive; and it’s also about making it easier on their families, because if you’re worried about your family, you’re not going to be productive at work.”
Wing Cmdr. Troy Denley, Triton Australian National Deputy with PMA-262, a Cooperative Project Personnel position, also noted other ways the program offers international members assistance.
“It allows them to raise issues that affect their ability to be fully productive, knowing that there is an advocate within NAVAIR to look for solutions, and it further provides opportunities for the international partners to meet each other and create social networks,” Denley said. “Over time, I think there will be greater consistency in the management of international partners with regards to the basic domestics required across the board. Things – such as checking in and getting passes/CAC, access to base, NMCI accounts – will progress more smoothly and consistently, freeing the local teams within the PMA from these roles and allowing them to focus on the specific integration into their program for new members.”
Sears sees the outreach program as a benefit to NAVAIR as well.
“Between 2013 and 2017, international programs saved the Navy over $600 million,” he noted. “When a country sends somebody over here, they serve as the eyes and ears of their nation, and they’re sending their best and brightest. Down the road, these people are going to be chiefs of air forces or navies, or be high-ranking individuals. Certainly we want them to understand how we do business here and what’s going on, because they will be put into positions of leadership later.”
There are currently about 60 foreign military members working locally with NAVAIR.