Orioles honor recovering VX-20 test pilot with first pitch

Cmdr. Jared Goul never expected to be throwing out the first pitch at a Baltimore Orioles baseball game, but that’s exactly what he was doing Sept. 11 as the team squared off, and won, against the L.A. Dodgers at Camden Yards.
It all started when Lt. Matthew Oates was trying to plan a special reenlistment for another Air Test and Evaluation Squadron (VX) 20 service member, Senior Chief Naval Air Crewman (Operator) James “Mike” Benedetto, a huge baseball fan. Oates contacted Darcy Cunningham at the NAS Patuxent River Tickets and Travel office for help through her team contacts, and eventually the Orioles responded.
“Once [Benedetto] found out about the first pitch, he immediately wanted to offer the opportunity to our chief test pilot, Cmdr. Goul,” Oates explained. “He knew it would mean a lot to him and his family to have the opportunity, especially given the circumstances.”
Those circumstances involved Goul recently enduring 21 treatments and nine weeks of chemotherapy to target a cancerous mass that was detected during a routine exam.
“I was first diagnosed eight years ago, but I chose not to do chemo then since I caught it so early, just surgery; so this was classified as a relapse,” Goul said. “It’s treatable, but the tumor was fairly large. The scan on Sept. 4 showed significant size reduction. We can’t say I’m cured, because we don’t know that yet, but we can say I’m in remission.”
Goul arrived at the game a little early and was escorted onto the field. The only instruction he received from the Orioles’ representative was not to stand on the mound and don’t mess up the base lines. His name was announced, a short bio was read, and his cancer diagnosis and remission was mentioned. Then he threw the first pitch to catcher Austin Wynns.
“My image was up on the big screen and I actually turned around, saw it, and thought, ‘Oh my God,’” Goul said, with a chuckle. “I think I threw from about 45 feet [from homeplate.] It wasn’t a strike, but I got it in there. I’m just glad I didn’t hit the mascot or bounce it. I really didn’t want to end up on ‘ESPN SportsCenter NOT Top 10 Plays of the Week.’”
While Goul is grateful for the Orioles’ honor, he is especially appreciative of those who came out to support him that night.
“A bunch of people from the squadron turned out; even from other squadrons,” he noted. “They all organized their tickets and took a two-and-a-half hour drive. That’s no short trip, and I appreciated that. The Orioles gave me special seats behind the first base dugout so I sat there with my family and the squadron sat in a different area, but I went over there to sit with them awhile and take a group photo.”
Goul also mentioned the support his squadron gave him at work during his round of chemo.
“I wasn’t able to be here every day but we were able to manage,” he said. “They were able to absorb it all and didn’t miss a beat. It’s not fun coming back after being gone for a while, seeing all that you missed; but knowing that things were getting taken care of was nice.”
Goul is also happy to be feeling much better.
“I thought chemo wouldn’t be that bad, but it was bad,” he stated. “I had no idea it would be that difficult. I’m happy to be done with that part of it and my hair’s finally starting to grow back, so that’s good. I’m not flying yet, I’ll be ‘med-down’ for a while. That’s the thing with cancer – there’s always a lot of waiting and you just have to adopt the mantra of ‘one day at a time.’”