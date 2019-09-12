Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD) will hold its annual Naval Innovative Science & Engineering (NISE) Outstand Projects and Patent Awards Ceremony Sept. 18 at 12:30 p.m., at the River’s Edge Catering and Conference Center. The event is open to all with base access.
- 2019 Naval Innovative Science & Engineering (NISE) Outstanding Project Awards
Basic and Applied Research: “Integrated Warfighting Capabilities (IWC) Fidelity Investigation”
Team members: Jennifer Pagan, Dr. Heather Priest, and Sarah Warnham
Innovation iSprint: “Reusable Potting Bushings”
Team members: Matthew Ignarski and Jonathan Vezzosi
Rapid Prototyping Capabilities: “Distributed Computing Environment (DiCE) for ASPECT”
Team members: Dr. Esov Velazquez, Gary Dunn, Jon Tarrant, Nicholas Tobler, Brendan Cain, Ilian Torres, Yoonju Lee, Alejanadro Hernandez, and Margaret Arocho
Technology Transition: “Compact, Lightweight, Efficient, Integrated Fuel Cell System (IFCS) Prototype to Improve Operational Benefits Such As Endurance for Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS)”
Team members: Michael Melnyk and Dr. Adam Jolley
Workforce Development: “Cyber Workforce Development Training, Education & Strategic Rotations”
Team members: Dave Eccles and Derek Kropp
Overall Impact: “Simulation Environment for Aerodynamic Approach and Recovery Environmental Effects on Naval Aircraft (SEA-ARENA)”
Team members: Dan Shafer, Brad Green, Susan Polsky, Steve Naylor, Steve Moss, Christian Gerber, and Liz Knoblauch
- 2019 NAWCAD Patent Awards
NAWCAD Patents granted by the United States Patent and Trademark Office during 2018:
Patent #9,920,280: “Non-Aqueous Siloxane Solvent Compositions for Cleaning a Metal or Plastic Surface (NAVWIPE)” Inventor: El Sayed Arafat
Patent #10,139,567: “Dematable Expanded Beam Fiber Optic Connector” Inventor: Mark Beranek
Patent #10,174,206: “Oxide Coated Metal Pigments and Film-Forming Compositions” Inventors: Craig Matzdorf and Bill Nickerson
Patent #9,960,853: “System and Method for a Differential Pulse Position Modulation Encoder and Decoder” Inventors: Daniel Collins, Glenn Shevach, and Mark Blair
Patent #10,142,125: “Energy Harvesting from a Data Bus” Inventors: Robert Lee-Own, Glenn Shevach, Mark Blair, and Russell Shannon
This event is an opportunity for the technical community and program offices to explore successful NISE/ Sec 219 investments focusing on advanced warfighter technologies and critical capabilities for the workforce. More than 40 different technology development efforts will be showcased along with several innovation opportunities:
• Virtual environments and augmented reality
• Robotics
• Warfighter health and survivability
• Transformational aeromechanics – autonomous systems and rotary wing
• Corrosion prevention and control
• Materials and battery technology
• Sensors, electro-optics, fiber optics and networking
• Training, education and human performance
• Advanced diagnostics and nondestructive inspection
• Mechanical system alternatives – environmental/ affordability constraints
• iSprints and iMentoring
• The Innovation Challenge
For more information about the NISE program, visit their Fusion site. To learn more about the patent process at NAWCAD, visit the Office of Counsel SharePoint site.