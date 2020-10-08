Navy awards contract for new shipboard air traffic radar

Rear Adm. Shane Gahagan, Program Executive Officer for Program Executive Office Tactical Aircraft Programs (PEO(T)), left, and Capt. Kevin Watkins, Naval Air Traffic Management Systems Program Office (PMA-213) program manager, center, see a new Shipboard Air Traffic Radar, AN/SPN-50, that is being used for the radar’s engineering and manufacturing development phase during a demonstration at NAWCDD Webster Outlying Field Oct. 23, 2019.