Naval Health Clinic Patuxent River, supporting the warfighter

Navy Medicine, in conjunction with the Oct. 1 Defense Health Agency (DHA) Transition, is restructuring its forces to focus on Readiness. DHA imbeds this focus into its mission: to support the warfighter, care for the warfighter families, and care for the patient.
The mission “to support the warfighter” provides the opportunity for Military Treatment Facilities (MTFs) around the globe to focus on the goal of readiness. The ultimate goal is to ensure that our active duty personnel remain healthy and capable to perform at the top of their skill set for future operational support.
Readiness is the forefront of Naval Health Clinic Patuxent River (NHCPR) Commanding Officer Capt. Kathleen Hinz’s way forward. Hinz notes, “NHCPR is committed to supporting the warfighter by focusing on the training, development and health of our active duty personnel.” By promoting readiness, the DHA mission to care for the warfighter families and care for the patients is also accomplished.
“Through investing in readiness, we are able to maintain critical skills and will be able to continue providing high quality care for our beneficiaries,” stated Hinz.
NHCPR is putting words into action by holding a monthly command physical fitness and readiness training, which combines physical training with operational medical skills review and hands-on participation. NHCPR has successfully completed two training sessions to date.
Mass casualty triage, litter carrying techniques and tourniquet application are a few of the many skills that have been reviewed at the training sessions. The command utilizes small groups led by subject matter experts and Staff Education and Training personnel to create an environment conducive to learning. Training is performed with equipment and scenarios Sailors would likely encounter while in an operational environment. Once refreshed, Sailors are provided the opportunity to put their skills into action with hands-on execution.
NHCPR promotes physical fitness training by combing high intensity workouts with group activities, such as formation runs, to increase the Sailor’s physical ability and health. Small and large groups are utilized to best fit the workout goal. Sailors are coached and encouraged to provide maximum effort by command fitness leaders (CFLs). CFLs ensure proper technique and make fitness fun by combining friendly competition with routine exercise.
As the transition continues, the administration and management functions of the Medical Treatment Facility will be transferred from Navy Medicine to the DHA. Through the mutual support of DHA and Navy Medicine, Naval Health Clinic Patuxent River and its branch health clinics will continue to provide the consistent, high-quality care experience patients have grown to expect, no matter where they are stationed.