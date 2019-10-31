NAVAIR enables largest Cloud migration in Navy history

Vice Adm. Dean Peters, commander, Naval Air Systems Command, recognized NAVAIR’s Navy Cloud Broker Team Oct. 10, for their integral role in the largest cloud migration in U.S. Navy history. The command and its Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD) helped move the Navy Enterprise Resource Planning system into the cloud, a critical step in modernizing the Navy’s financial management capabilities and advancing the service’s digital transformation.
Navy ERP enables the service to budget, account for, and audit its resources so that it can monitor and make decisions about how to obtain, allocate, and utilize resources across its six commands. The system currently handles more than half of the Navy’s finances and nearly $70 billion in business annually.
“The ERP migration to the cloud advances our digital transformation by proving the processes and analysis required to begin moving applications into the cloud faster,” said Todd Balazs, NAVAIR Digital Group director. “It also contributes to Navy and NAVAIR goals of accelerating cloud adoption and enhancing our people’s data-driven decision-making.”
As an approved Navy Cloud broker, NAVAIR was able to assist Navy systems owners with moving their systems into a secure Government Cloud. This is an essential role because Navy policy requires all systems owners go through an approved Navy Cloud broker, rather than working directly with cloud service providers.
“NAVAIR’s Navy Cloud Broker team provided the ERP transition effort connectivity through the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) Cloud Access Point (CAP),” said Damon Harding, NAVAIR’s Cloud lead. “We also provided cloud integration and security services and shared services including authentication, backups, logging, monitoring, scanning, and reporting.”
The service invested three years and tens of thousands of labor hours in moving ERP to the cloud, which is expected to reduce cybersecurity workload, decrease database maintenance time, and make resource planning faster and easier for 72,000 users Navy-wide.
Cloud technology will benefit the Navy by heightening cybersecurity, enhancing force performance and speeding capability to the fleet. The Navy now stands ready to move many other applications and systems into the cloud as Navy Cloud Brokers, including NAVAIR’s, help enable new cloud-based technologies such as server-less and containerized application development.