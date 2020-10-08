METCAL recall: Case study in urgency, effective collaboration

Damaged reed discovered by several fleet and maintenance activities after reporting multiple tolerance failures for calibration workloads run across their torque benches. Experts from NAVAIR’s METCAL Program Office, Fleet Readiness Center Southeast, Commander Fleet Readiness Centers, the Fleet Calibration Type Commander, Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, and the Common Aviation Support Equipment Program Office (PMA-260) discovered a proving ring was out of tolerance and devised a new process to ensure accurate calibration of parts critical to airworthiness.