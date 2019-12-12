Marathon training draws on test pilot values

A trio of U.S. Naval Test Pilot School instructors who teamed up to train for the 44th Marine Corps Marathon in Washington, D.C., in October found themselves drawing on many of the lessons they teach their students in order to prepare themselves for the grueling run.
The training got underway in the spring, when Rotary Wing instructors retired Royal Navy Lt. Cmdr. John “Noddy” Holder and Marine Corps Maj. Camille “Vigo” Lampert, and Fixed Wing instructor Lt. Cmdr. Allan “Kreepy” Jespersen connected via a WhatsApp group chat. They met for one long run around the base, but their busy schedules made it difficult to plan more runs together. So, as experienced pilots, they relied on their instruments – in this case, text messages – to keep them on course.
“The messages definitely provided mutual accountability,” Holder said. “We always messaged each other with updates and asking questions like, ‘How far did you get this weekend?’”
“We became like virtual training partners,” Jespersen said.
The ability to hold each other accountable while training separately proved to be an advantage because of the different levels of experience of the three runners. Lampert had run marathons before, but this was Holder’s and Jespersen’s first.
“This was really the first time I stuck to a training plan, and seeing how Kreepy was especially diligent about staying on his training plan, I was like, ‘Oh, I should be more diligent about doing mine too,’” Lampert said.
“I didn’t really know what to expect in terms of training,” Holder said. “So when I see Kreepy doing a 20-miler and I’m only doing 16, I’d say, ‘Oh my gosh, I need to do more!’ It moderated the training and leveled each other’s expectations to make sure that we were roughly on the right track.”
As it can be when flying, weather was a major factor during training, with the humid Southern Maryland summer limiting runs to the early morning or late at night.
But the training paid off the day of the Marine Corps Marathon itself, which started under heavy rain. Plus, it was crowded in the District of Columbia that day – in addition to an estimated 35,000 people participating in the marathon, thousands of baseball fans were in town for the nail-biting Game 5 of the World Series. That made it practically impossible for the three instructors to even find each other, let alone run together.
“I think we just quickly realized that everyone’s on their individual plan at that point,” Jespersen said. “It is an individual race. If you try to do something with somebody else, you’re probably going to be disappointed.”
“Being such a big race and with so many people there, it’s really hard to make a plan that works,” Lampert added. Besides, Lampert had bigger plans – in addition to completing the marathon, she intended to keep going and complete the inaugural MCM 50K ultramarathon, which covered just over 31 miles.
“We were under no pressure to get a specific time,” said Holder, who ran the marathon with his wife, a veteran runner. “I was aware that Kreepy had his target time and Camille had her target time, and so we didn’t want to put unnecessary pressure on each other to hang back or speed up to try and synchronize. Especially as we had never run one before.”
Although the downpour at the start of the 26.2 run was so bad that Jespersen said he couldn’t even see where he was running, the weather broke about a half hour before he reached the end. And although they hadn’t planned to get together afterward, as it turned out they all finished around the same time.
Jespersen said that the lessons he learned from the experience were very much in keeping with the lessons that he and his fellow marathoners teach flight test pilots and engineers every day at USNTPS.
“Our approach to risk management here at the Test Pilot School translates well into that kind of activity because when you train for a marathon you tend to pay more attention to things like proper nutrition, understanding your pacing and your shoes and your equipment, and even knowing when not to run sometimes,” Jespersen said. “You don’t go into something headstrong and bull-headed and without a plan. I think having a plan is exactly how we run ops here at the Test Pilot School.”
Are the three instructors planning to run another marathon? Lampert and Jespersen both said they think they will.
“The wife has already booked it for me,” Holder said, laughing.