Innovation Challenge 5 teams innovate low-cost solutions for fleet

Innovation Challenge (IC) teams once again proved that given six months and a $25,000 budget they could invent a working prototype that may potentially solve a problem from the fleet.
“It’s not only about the technical details, it is also about the logistics,” said Ángel Ruiz-Reyes, an engineer with Airborne Anti-Submarine Warfare Systems. “You may know the science behind [your proposal] and the engineering in how to make it real; however, documenting, scheduling, and networking are the key ingredients for success in the challenge. Leadership knows that you are intelligent, what they want to see now is if you are efficient.” Ruiz-Reyes was a member of Team So-MAD (Sonar Magnetic Anomaly Detector), one of the two teams selected for IC5.
Now entering its sixth year, the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD) Innovation Challenge asks junior scientists and engineers to form four to six person teams, identify a problem that the fleet faces, and then take their solution from proposal to working prototype in just six months. Teams operate as a conventional program would: for example, it is up to them to contact a lab, schedule time for their experiments, and pay for it.
Team So-MAD built a low-cost, low-power magnetic anomaly detector using a 3D-printed array of their own design and commercial off-the-shelf parts. Team members Ruiz-Reyes, Eric Correa-Matos, Alejandro Hernandez, Omar Vega-Manzano, and Rafael Velazquez-Vicente were able to successfully detect the position, velocity, and direction of an unknown target underwater. The team hopes their device, after more research and testing, can one day help in detecting small, hidden, underwater threats for the Navy.
After learning that Sailors use paper and pencil to not only design storage in a ship’s magazine, which is where ammunition is stored, but also to locate and retrieve ordnance, Team AURORA (Augmented Reality Ordnance Retrieval Aid), sought to develop software for use with a tablet and an augmented reality headset; however, after a visit to an aircraft carrier, the team altered their IC project.
“The Sailors aboard, let us know that their time within the magazine can be extremely limited, so that there might not be time to use our proposed product,” explained team member David Grullon, an engineer with the Aircraft Launch and Recovery (ALRE) Developmental Projects Branch at Lakehurst, New Jersey. “Our team worked with them to come up with some ideas that may be useful. Thus, the magazine planning aid tool was born.”
Team members Michael Gehrsitz, Farihah Begum, Stephen Carter, Adam Garcia, Sean Groch, and David Grullon used input from Sailors aboard U.S.S. Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) to develop and refine the 3D planning and retrieval aid program for digital devices.
“I’m so proud of all of our team members,” said Antonella Thompson, Innovation Challenge program manager, who mentored both teams, ensuring they had the facilities, materials, and staff support they needed throughout the Challenge. “These young men and women have grown professionally and personally, and they’ve really come together in a focused way to hopefully benefit our men and women who serve.”
To date, more than 70 developmental employees have participated in the five Innovation Challenges and have earned numerous accolades including a Secretary of the Navy award; eight NAVAIR and NAWCAD Commander’s Awards; and two national and state awards. In addition to the dozens of articles for technical publication and presentations at conferences, participants have submitted eleven patent disclosure statements, with one U.S. patent awarded thus far and several more still undergoing the process. Eleven of the teams have furthered their IC work through follow-on projects funded through the Naval Innovative and Science Engineering (NISE) program.
For more information or to submit a proposal, visit the IC site on SharePoint: https://myteam.navair.navy.mil/InnovationChallenge.
Mentors are also needed. If you are interested in guiding a team as they solve a fleet problem, contact Ms. Thompson through the SharePoint site.