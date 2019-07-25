iHub 3D printed template saves more than quarter million dollars

With the Command’s strategic imperatives of readiness and speed to fleet in mind, Jan Herzog and Loyd Broom went on a routine site visit to Fleet Readiness Center (FRC) West in Lemoore, California, to review afterburner module maintenance practices.
While there, Herzog, an aerospace engineer in Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD) Propulsion and Power components (combustor/afterburner) branch at Patuxent River, saw maintainers discarding a large amount of secondary seal supports (SSS) for the F414 engines on the F-18 Hornet because they were bent or distorted. The SSS is a component on the F414 engine that goes into the nozzle on the aft part of the engine and opens and closes to help with thrust.
“Some parts seemed only slightly out of alignment — not perfect, but useable,” Herzog said. “But, the technical publication said that they’re not allowed to be bent at all, and there was no way to measure the amount of distortion in each support.”
Broom, an engineer with the F/A-18 Propulsion Fleet Support Team (FST) and the FST’s Hot Section Engineering Subject Matter Expert in ISSC Jacksonville, Florida, agreed.
“We felt a large number of these rejected supports could continue in service without jeopardy to safety of operations,” Broom said. The pair looked at the technical publication and saw “a vague and subjective limit for distortion that was causing the maintainers to be ultra conservative in their evaluations,” Broom continued.
Both realized that a tool could provide more objective criteria for determining distortion.
“How do you figure out how much of a bend would be safe?” Herzog said. “It took time. We had to do the engineering to say, okay, this will be an appropriate amount, and this would be too much.”
Herzog and Broom set to work and determined the critical features and dimensions of a tool that would check the secondary seal support for adequate straightness of the support backbone.
Once they finalized the design on paper, they needed to find somewhere to make a prototype. To quickly bring their design to life and test it, Herzog contacted the NAWCAD Innovation Hub (iHub) at Patuxent River.
“The iHub had 3D print capabilities which would allow me to rapidly print a prototype and not have to wait on a part to be procured through the standard purchasing process,” Herzog explained. “After printing, we could adjust as needed, and then print again. If we had to send the bracket out for prototyping and then it needed to be modified, it would have taken a great deal more time.”
Once the prototype was finished, Herzog and Broom sent their template to Lemoore where a member of the FST used it to inspect several supports and verify the tool’s functionality. After receiving feedback and recommendations for several tweaks that would save time for the maintainers, Herzog went back to the iHub to print another prototype. He then sent it to Lemoore for another round of testing and received positive feedback.
“Jan then worked with the NAWCAD Lakehurst Support Equipment personnel for issuance of an official part number for the tool, development of official prints for the tool, and procurement of tools to provide to land based and afloat intermediate maintenance activities for use,” Broom said. “Changes to the technical publication with revised inspection criteria and direction of using the new tool will be issued once the tool is officially provided to the fleet.”
Designing and setting up of the original prototype took just under three weeks and used about $50 in materials. To date, the template has saved hundreds of supports and produced more than $300,000 in savings.
“It was exciting to be presented with a problem and work with a great team to come up with a solution,” Herzog said. “It is incredibly gratifying to see this template go from paper, to a 3D printed prototype, to an actual tool that the fleet will use.”
“It has been a joy to work with Jan on this project,” Broom said. “Jan’s use of the iHub lab drastically reduced the development and prototyping phase of this project and will enable the fleet to get a valuable inspection tool much sooner than with conventional methods.”
The iHub, Building 407 (Patuxent River), is the product of workforce feedback and gives employees agile work environments to innovate and quickly solve problems from the fleet. For more information or to reserve a space, search for “NAWCmADe” or “iHub” on SharePoint.