8:20-10:40 a.m. Oct. 30
Building 1489, room 102
To make an appointment, and for more details, visit https://booknow.appointment-plus.com/dlkknvx/. Choose from a variety of screenings and pay at the time of your appointment. Walk-ins are accepted for the flu shots and cost $35. Sponsored by Human Capital Management Department.
How it works
1. Is there a lab test or tests you would like to order on Oct. 30?
2. Schedule an appointment online in just minutes. Flu shots are walk-in only and cost $35 (Quadrivalent Vaccine).
3. For fasting tests, fast as directed prior to your lab work.
4. On the day of your screening tell us which test(s) you would like to have performed, complete some brief paperwork, submit payment, and have blood drawn. Your paperwork and screening will take about 25 minutes.
Additional details
Lab results: Sent to you via secure encrypted email in 1-3 days, or mailed to your home.
Confidentiality: We provide your lab results directly to you. Our systems are HIPAA-compliant.
Participation: Must be age 16 or older. Family members welcome; please arrange access with Security for guests.
Payment: Cash and check preferred.
Health insurance: Please check with your health insurer to see if reimbursement is available. Usually it is not because these tests are self-ordered and there is no diagnosis code associated with the lab work.