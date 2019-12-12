Employees recognized for ideas to improve training, development

Communications Coordinator
Diana Jeffers, Wendy Morris and Seth Ryal of the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division were recognized Dec. 5 for their winning ideas to a Spark! challenge on how to improve training and development through hands-on experience.
Jeffers and Morris brainstormed “iShadow,” a new tool to post, search and enroll in job shadowing events, while Ryal suggested “STOWaway” (Short-Term/Overtime Work), a program to open temporary projects to NAVAIR employees in other functional areas and teams to reduce under-resourced or time constrained projects.
“We never say thank you enough,” said Greg Yellman, acting director of Command Operations Group. “People and their ideas are what make this organization run well. We want you to know people are listening.”
Winning ideas
“iShadow” was designed to help NAVAIR employees diversify their knowledge and experience through job shadowing activities they can access in one consolidated place, using existing resources, such as iMentor, NAVAIR University and the Developmental Assignment Registry.
Morris said she and Jeffers looked for a gap in existing processes, then created a package with a catchy name.
That gap was one Jeffers experienced as a recent entry-level developmental employee. She said she found limited opportunities for job shadowing, and after talking to her peers and superiors, she found it was a problem across the workforce.
“We started to brainstorm about what the workforce is looking for in regards to shadowing opportunities and what we thought would be the ideal way to make these opportunities as accessible and diverse as formal classroom training,” Jeffers explained.
STOWaway hopes to solve the problem of teams needing an extra pair of hands. The program would bring employees closer together and enable an in-depth type of networking, Ryal explained. It would also allow the “STOWaway” to expand his/her knowledge of what other organizations in NAVAIR do, which would help foster an inclusive environment.
“What initially inspired my idea was working at several different places throughout NAVAIR,” Ryal said. He noticed in some places, there wasn’t enough work, while at others, “there was not enough time in the day,” he said.
After working his usual shift, Ryal helped after hours and on weekends on a C-130 project for a different group. After helping that team catch up, Ryal realized the Spark! challenge was the perfect place to share his idea to encourage agile staffing, a key tenet of NAVAIR’s mission-aligned organization.
The winning ideas were based on an evaluation by the NAVAIR Career Planning and Development Division and site training directors and from positive feedback from users of NAVAIR’s Spark! online innovation crowdsourcing platform. Jeffers, Morris and Ryal received letters of appreciation, and their ideas will be implemented in the future after further consideration from the Career Planning and Development Division.