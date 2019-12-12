NAS Patuxent River was the perfect location for Santa Claus to test and evaluate a possible new mode of aerial transportation as he flew above the installation’s Winterfest Tree Lighting, hosted by MWR Community Recreation Dec. 6.
Santa circled a few times in his helicopter waving to the crowd below before flying off to land. He returned minutes later in a firetruck and he and Mrs. Claus joined NAS Commanding Officer Capt. Christopher Cox in flipping the switch to light the tree and begin the festivities.
Everyone stayed around to enjoy free hot chocolate with marshmallow and candy cane toppings, an iceless skating rink, holiday arts and crafts and an outdoor movie. The line was long with eager kids waiting anxiously to tell Santa what they’re hoping for this Christmas, and a good time was had by all.