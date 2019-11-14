The cooler days of autumn will soon give way to winter and the bad weather that can sometimes come with it. Be prepared by knowing how to obtain the information you’ll need on delays and alternative work scheduling at NAS Patuxent River.
In the event of an emergency situation during non-working hours, information will be relayed as soon as possible to various sources for dissemination. Official sources for information include:
AtHoc
The recommended method for receiving information, AtHoc messages provide emergency notifications that may affect the installation – such as base delays or closings – and anyone can sign up to receive these messages, including government contractors. AtHoc messages can be sent to home and cell phones, a TTY/TDD phone, pager, fax, and personal and work emails.
To register for AtHoc, right click the purple globe at the bottom right of your NMCI computer screen, click Access Self Service, and then click the Update My Info, and Devices. If you experience difficulty registering online, contact NMCI at 866-893-6624 option 1, 3, then 8. If they cannot resolve the issue, contact the Emergency Management office at 301-342-6325.
If you do not have a purple globe on your computer, contact your supervisor to be added to a mass registration form. If your supervisor doesn’t have that form, they should contact the Emergency Management office.
Installation website or voice information phone number
Visit www.cnic.navy.mil/patuxent or call 301-342-BASE (2273)
Pax River’s Facebook page
Pax River Twitter feed
@NASPaxRiverPAO
Delay/closing information will also be sent to local television and radio stations. Pax River personnel should not confuse the base’s reporting status with the dismissal or closure announcements of the federal government, Office of Personnel Management and Naval District Washington, as they do not affect Pax River.
For details and definitions regarding emergency reporting and the use of administrative leave, refer to NASPAXRIVINST #12610.7H – Personnel Reporting Procedures During Emergency Situations.