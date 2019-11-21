VA community-based outpatient clinic opens in Lexington Park

The ribbon was cut Nov. 15 at the new Washington D.C. Veterans Affairs Medical Center’s Community-Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) in Lexington Park, which will officially open to serve veterans Dec. 2.
The ceremony, held on the facilities’ second floor, was followed by guided tours of the clinic’s spaces for the local dignitaries, politicians, and veterans in attendance at the event, which also included NAS Patuxent River Commanding Officer Capt. Christopher Cox and Naval Health Clinic Patuxent River Commanding Officer Capt. Kathleen Hinz.
The 8,000-square foot Lexington Park CBOC will offer “closer to home” access to the 15,335 veterans enrolled for VA care in the tri-county area of Southern Maryland, providing healthcare where and when they need it.
The health care team on site will provide primary care, mental health care, comprehensive women’s health care, social work services, telehealth, nutrition counseling, pharmacy consulting, and laboratory services, according to a press release from Washington D.C Veterans Affairs. Also, the clinic provides office space for approved veterans service organizations and VA community partners who help educate veterans about resources and services offered in the community.
The Lexington Park CBOC, located at 45870 East Run Drive, Suite 300, is one of six neighborhood facilities operated by the medical center.
For more information on the Washington D.C. VA Medical Center, visit www.washingtondc.va.gov.