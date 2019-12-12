Uniform for Army-Navy rivalry reflects Navy 1960s football dominance

One of the greatest rivalries in all of sports – between the Navy Midshipmen and The Army Black Knights – kicks off 3 p.m. Dec. 14 as the teams face each other once again at Lincoln Field in Philadelphia.
Meeting for the 120th time, the Army-Navy game is a college football tradition stretching back to 1890, and this year, Under Armour rose to the occasion by outfitting Navy in uniforms that pay tribute to those who paved the road to greatness in Navy football history.
Channeling Heisman traditions
Entering the game ranked 23 in the country, the Midshipmen and are looking for their 10th win of the season and to return the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy back to Annapolis. To help the team prepare for game day, Under Armour and Navy joined forces to create a uniform that channels the greatness of the team’s past legends.
There are few programs in the country who can boast richer traditions than Navy, yet the 1960s-era of Navy football sticks out in particular. From 1960-63, Navy posted a 30-12 record, went 4-0 against Army, was ranked as high as No. 2 in the country, and played in both the Orange and Sugar Bowls. Navy produced two Heisman Trophy winners during that period, with Joe Bellino winning the award in 1960 and Roger Staubach in 1963.
The uniforms worn then featured a traditional navy blue contrasted with gold accents, a brilliant look for some of the best teams in the nation during their respective seasons. That era provided the appropriate inspiration needed to outfit the current Midshipmen squad for Saturday’s big game.
The Navy Midshipmen will sport throwback uniforms with combinations that mimic the traditional navy blue base with golden shoulder stripes and pants, but feature subtle differences that modernize the uniform while still paying homage to the greats.
Navy’s custom-painted helmets combine the likeness of the 1960s Navy Football headpiece – including its coloring, two stripes down the center, and the symmetrical leather dimples on the front. Each helmet also displays the numbers 12 and 27, representing Roger Staubach and Joe Bellino, respectively, Navy’s two Heisman Trophy winners. The “Heisman helmet” represents a manifestation of the on-field excellence of the Academy’s forebears, as they attempt to steamroll an Army team and extend their dominance.
Though Navy leads the all-time series 60-52-7, Army has won the last three contests. Let’s hope channeling the team’s historical greats this year can change that momentum. Go Navy, beat Army!