'5 Things to Know' on Graduate Education Voucher Program

Naval officers have an additional advanced education option to pursue graduate studies with the fiscal year (FY) 2020 Graduate Education Voucher (GEV) program.
The GEV program offers eligible officers funding for graduate education during off-duty hours. Through GEV, unrestricted line (URL) officers can apply to receive funding for Navy-relevant graduate education meeting the requirements of at least one subspecialty code as specified by the Naval Postgraduate School.
Here are '5 Things to Know' on the FY-20 GEV program:
1. Offers an accelerated funding path to an off-duty master's degree with financial support of up to $20,000 per fiscal year, with a total limit of $40,000 for up to a 24-month course of study.
2. Open to URL active-duty officers in pay grades O-3 through O-5, in designators 111X (Surface Warfare), 112X (Submarine Warfare), 113X (Special Warfare/SEAL), 114X (Special Operations), and 13XX (Naval Aviator/Naval Flight Officer).
3. Who can apply? Officers with demonstrated superior performance and upward career mobility who are transferring or have recently reported to shore duty to allow sufficient time for completion of a graduate program.
4. GEV applicants select an accredited educational institution recognized by the Department of Education, choose a graduate degree program, and choose a specific course of study meeting their community's subspecialty requirements.
5. Update your email in MyNavy Education to alert you to notifications about the most up-to-date information on GEV program announcements, eligibility and application deadlines, as well as other educational messages tailored to you.
Find links to information for the FY-20 GEV program and other graduate education opportunities on MyNavy Portal under Career & Life Events > Training, Education, Qualifications > Education > Graduate Education and Fellowship Programs at https://www.mnp.navy.mil/group/training-education-qualifications/e-graduate-education-and-fellowship-programs.
The GEV program is managed by the Naval Education and Training Command (NETC) as part of Force Development, ensuring Sailors are equipped with the specific skills they need to do their jobs and have access to educational opportunities to enhance their careers.
NETC recruits and trains those who serve the nation, taking them from “street to fleet” by transforming civilians into highly skilled, operational and combat-ready warfighters, while providing the tools and opportunities for continuous learning and development.