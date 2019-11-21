Thanksgiving dinner for all single, unaccompanied Sailors, Marines

Noon to 10 p.m. Nov. 28, Liberty Center
The NAS Patuxent River Liberty Center wants to make sure Sailors away from family for the Thanksgiving holiday will not be eating alone.
All single and unaccompanied E1-E6 Sailors are invited to join their Navy family around the table for a traditional feast of turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, green beans, macaroni and cheese, rolls, and dessert from noon to 10 p.m. Nov. 28.
“Thanksgiving dinner will be served all day,” said Cheryl Knott, Pax River Liberty Center coordinator. “Games will be available and our six large-screen TVs will be showing the parade and, of course, football games. This year, USAA has given us two sets of NFL tickets with a parking pass to be given away as door prizes. All active-duty service members are welcome to attend this free event.”
Each year, the Liberty Center looks forward to sharing the holiday with those away from home, Knott noted, especially since their hard work and service is what leaves the rest of us with much to be thankful for.
“We’re honored to be the ones making sure our hardworking gate guards, air traffic controllers, and other Sailors and Marines who stay here to stand the watch also get to enjoy a great meal on the holiday,” she said.
Upcoming events, activities
Thanksgiving is just the beginning of the holiday celebrations the Liberty Center has on its calendar for service members.
“Liberty has many great things planned for this holiday season, including trips to all the amusement parks’ holiday celebrations, ICE at Gaylord, Enchant in Nationals Park, and more festive trips,” Knott said. “There’s also our Third Annual Door Decorating Contest, a Gingerbread Build-Off and our Crab Pot Christmas Tree Lighting in the barracks courtyard.”
For those who find themselves here for Christmas week, Liberty will be gifting presents during their Dec. 23 Festivus for the Rest of Us event, having fun at their Ugly Sweater Christmas Party Dec. 24, and serving up another delicious meal at their holiday dinner Dec. 25. They’ll also be counting down to 2020 on Dec. 31.
“We’re in support of our single and unaccompanied service members 365 days a year,” Knott added. “We’re always adding fun activities to fill the calendar.”
For detailed information about all upcoming events, visit www.navymwrpaxriver.com and search Liberty Center.