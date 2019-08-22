Spotlight on FFSC programs and classes

The Fleet and Family Support Center (FFSC), celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, officially opened its first location July 16, 1979 in Norfolk, Virginia. Today, there are 81 service delivery sites worldwide with 58 sites delivering a full portfolio of programs and services, and the staff has transformed from active-duty and volunteer to a mix of full-time employees that include civilian service (GS), non-appropriated funds (NAF) and contractors.
Over the next few weeks, Tester will be spotlighting the various free programs and courses available through the NAS Patuxent River FFSC, located at 21993 Bundy Road, Building 2090.
LIFE SKILLS PROGRAM
Designed to enhance established relationships and help individuals navigate their daily work/life balance, FFSC’s Life Skills Program of class-based instruction is open to everyone, including service members and their families, retirees, federal employees and contractors.
“The Life Skills Program provides educational, preventive workshops and training skills that help individuals thrive in their day to day lives; it helps them to be more effective with the decisions that influence their behaviors and emotions,” explained NAS Patuxent River Life Skills Educator LaPora Lindsey. “Life Skills classes cover some of the [General Military Training] classes, but the bulk of the classes cover topics that anyone can benefit from. I have even adjusted the training to provide it to teens.”
Lindsey is a military spouse, and the month of September will mark 11 years and five duty stations for her and her family. She has a strong connection to military families and the unique challenges they face.
“Life with the military can be unpredictable, and it’s a great idea to have updated tools on standby in the event you need it,” she said. “So many people associate these classes with negatives when, in reality, the classes are in place to prevent the negative from taking place. Plus, they’re free.”
As a former university adjunct professor and speech and debate coach, Lindsey is accustomed to research, development and training; and she loves public speaking.
“When it comes to topics like stress or anger management, and suicide prevention, my years assisting chaplains when my husband and I were stationed overseas has also helped me with preparing the curriculum,” she noted. “Even though the approach is different, there a lot of theories and principles that can be applied in any setting. And I’m working towards becoming a certified Life Skills coach because I feel that additional training is always helpful.”
Stress Management and Anger Management are two classes Lindsey facilitates monthly, and Presentation Strategies is a newer class she plans to begin offering quarterly in FY20, along with Effective Communication and Effective Parenting.
“I’m in the process of creating a variety of different classes,” she said. “You never know what you need until you need it. Not only will these classes provide valuable information, but they will also provide additional resources.”
Lindsey encourages people to learn more about the classes by visiting www.navymwrpaxriver.com, clicking on Support Services and then FFSC; or contacting her at 301-342-4911.
“If anyone is interested in the classes we offer or even why we don’t offer something, please give me a call to find out how we can [develop] classes or programs that are beneficial to you,” she added. “My goal is to tailor the classes to Pax, so please let me know what the need is so I can help create a supply for that demand.”
Commands with a need are also welcome to reach out for assistance.
“Anyone at FFSC is happy and willing to come to your command and provide whatever training the command needs,” she said. “That’s what we are here for.”