If you need help with transitions or relocation assistance, deployment support, special education navigation, home school linkage, post-secondary preparation, or connecting with schools as a volunteer, NAS Patuxent River’s School Liaison Officer (SLO) Dawn Simpson is a one-stop shop for information and resources.
“In my role as SLO, I do everything from kindergarten through post-secondary preparation – from helping little ones start on their first day of school all the way to making plans for life after high school,” said Simpson. “It all falls under the role of School Liaison Officer.”
Military spouse Melissa Souza and her family recently arrived at Pax River from Spain and sought Simpson’s help with getting her kindergartner prepared to start school for the very first time.
“She knew nothing about this area and I provided her with information on where, how and when to enroll, when school was starting, what school her child would attend and where their bus stop would be,” Simpson explained. “I also walked her through the paperwork and documentation she’d need to provide the school, including immunization records. You can imagine the anxiety parents face arriving at a new place, trying to set up a household and worrying about their child going off to new school. Being able to connect with these families and being able to help them is why I’m here – to make that transition a little smoother.”
Souza said Simpson answered all her questions about school and provided her with the resources she needed and then some.
“I had many questions from bus schedules, to lunches, to after-school activities,” she noted. “She provided me many resources that have helped me be completely prepared to get my son ready for school and extra resources to help me find a daycare for my daughter, who is two.”
Simpson was even able to offer ideas on helping fix up the home the Souzas just purchased.
“Walking into her office, I immediately felt comfortable and began talking about subjects not related to school,” Souza said. “She made me feel welcomed to the area and helped me get to know the area by telling me where to go for certain things. It was nice having a conversation and laughing while being assisted on what I came into her office for. I walked out feeling accomplished and happy.”
Simpson primarily assists military families, but Child and Youth Programs – of which she is a team member – supports the entire Pax River workforce and her services are available to DoD civilians as well.
“While I do have certain resources that are for active-duty military only, much of the info I have is the same for military or civilian,” she noted. “I can even communicate with people prior to their arrival by sending information electronically, allowing them to begin their research on school options and curriculum before they ever get here.”
Simpson is also a valuable resource for teens wanting to go off to college, especially when they’re not sure where or how to begin what can seem like an overwhelming admission process.
Chief Command Career Counselor Norman Patton’s 17-year-old son Nathan is a smart kid who needed a little assistance getting motivated when it came to attending college.
“I was volunteering at Fleet and Family and I heard Dawn say something about having a meeting with college-eligible students and I didn’t realize she did that,” Patton said. “I made an appointment for my son and she spent about an hour explaining the process to him, speaking to him at his level and sharing a lot of resources with him.”
With over 20 years in the education field, and having started her career in college admissions, Simpson is more than qualified to speak competently on the subject.
“I went over the admission process with him, explained how to explore and visit colleges, what questions to ask on campus tours or when meeting with admin officials, how to apply for financial aid, including tips for finding scholarships.”
Whatever she did, it worked.
“A few hours after meeting with Dawn, my son was on the computer looking up different colleges and trying to figure out which scholarships to go for,” Patton said. “He was actually excited about applying and started writing his essays. This summer, he toured four universities and is planning to apply to three of them. I never went to college and neither did his mom, so it was a big relief to us that Dawn helped him so much. She’s really good at her job. He’s even passed down the knowledge he obtained to his brother Aaron, 16, who’s also talking about college now.”
Simpson can often be found piggybacking at Community Recreation events on base, setting up an information table to get the word out, and she’ll also attend back-to-school nights at local schools when her schedule permits; but, she can be reached any time at her office in FFSC by contacting her at dawn.simpson@navy.mil or 301-995-4004.
“School liaison officers have a wealth of resources and a widespread network, so utilize them whenever you have K-12 questions or concerns or need a point of contact in the school system, especially as you PCS to and from installations,” Simpson said.