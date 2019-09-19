Sailors can now submit PCS travel vouchers electronically

Striving to further improve a Sailor/family PCS move experience, the Navy added the ability to electronically prepare, sign and submit a permanent change of station (PCS) travel voucher within MyPCS Mobile available on Sept. 11.
MyPCS Mobile provides Sailors access to a personalized checklist tailored for an individual Sailor’s PCS move, the ability to apply for government housing and childcare services at their next duty station, the ability to view a streamlined, simplified and plain language set of PCS orders referred to as “Lean Orders,” a PCS Entitlements Calculator, and Sailors can now electronically prepare and submit their PCS travel voucher.
In MyPCS Mobile, Sailors can upload images of receipts using their mobile device, complete a user-friendly travel voucher prepopulated with basic information available from their orders/record, electronically sign the travel voucher, and make it available electronically to their Command Pay and Personnel Administrator (CPPA) for review and release for payment by the Travel Processing Center (TPC).
Under this new system, Sailors will be able to:
- Create a travel voucher for member only, member and dependents, or dependents only
- Review and edit personal information
- Enter their travel itinerary
- Add expenses for reimbursement (to include the images of supporting documentation (e.g. receipts) uploaded from a mobile device)
- Print and save their travel voucher
- Acknowledge their travel voucher via electronic signature and electronically submit to their CPPA.
CPPAs, using their desktop, will be able to:
- View a command list of pending travel vouchers
- View the travel voucher under the travel voucher wizard, which includes,
- Pertinent Sailor information
- Travel/payment information
- Dependent voucher
- Travel itinerary
- Reimbursement items and supporting documentation
- Sailor acknowledgement
- Approve a travel voucher
- Recycle travel voucher, sending it back to the Sailor for correction
- Print and save the travel voucher
- Upload the approved travel voucher for processing at the TPC.
Similar to the other components of MyPCS Mobile, the MyPCS Mobile Travel Voucher is accessible using any mobile device. Sailors may access MyPCS Mobile either through the Navy App Locker (https://www.applocker.navy.mil) or MyNavy Portal (https://my.navy.mil).
Access to MyPCS Mobile does not require a Common Access Card (CAC); however, for CAC-free access, Sailors will need to perform a one-time setup via MNP on a CAC-enabled machine. At the top of the page in MNP the Sailor’s name will appear. Click on the name, select my account, then select instructions for CAC-free setup. Follow the steps for Apple iOS or Google Android to authenticate your identity. The mobile device must have access to either Wi-Fi of cellular data services to complete the process.
For more information or to provide feedback, contact the MyNavy Career Center (MNCC) Operations Center at (833) 330-MNCC (6622) or via email at askMNCC@navy.mil.