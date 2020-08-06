River’s Edge open for dine-in, take-out, outdoor seating

River’s Edge is once again serving lunch 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday-Friday, and patrons have the option of eating in, sitting outside on the patio overlooking the Patuxent River, or picking up their food for take-out.
Of course, with COVID-19 guidelines in mind, a few changes have been implemented.
“There is no buffet at the current time, but there will be a daily ‘blue plate special’ offered along with the River’s Edge menu,” explained Melissa Daugherty, River’s Edge manager. “Seating has been adjusted to less than 50% capacity with tables spaced 6-feet apart; and we’re limiting the number of patrons that can gather at the cashier area, which will accept cashless transactions only.”
Other restrictions in place include all guests wearing face coverings when entering or exiting the facility and using the restroom; all staff — who are temperature checked upon arrival — wearing masks and gloves at all times; disposable one-time-use paper menus; condiments upon request in single serve packets; and enhanced daily cleaning and sanitation of all areas.
“Also, all foodservice employees are required to have an updated sanitation class certificate,” Daugherty added. “The class is taught by the Preventive Medicine team at [Naval Health Clinic Patuxent River] and it covers sanitation, food-borne illness, keeping food at safe temperatures, the proper storage of food, etc. The main point is sanitation.”
Customers should follow the CDC recommended guidelines for physical distancing even when seated at a table, but can opt instead to call ahead at 301-342-3656, or use the Dine on the Go online service at www.dineonthegopaxriver.com to place a takeout order for pick-up.
“River’s Edge does not offer delivery, but our Eddie’s Dine on the Go does,” Daugherty said.
With all events and conferences currently on hold, and with most installation personnel still teleworking, it has been a struggle for River’s Edge.
“We’ve been slow and we need to spread the word that we’ve reopened,” Daugherty said. “We’re doing our best to keep our staff and customers safe during these trying times.”