Pax Sailor reenlists in the presence of the ‘Green Monster’

Senior Chief Naval Air Crewman (Operator) James M. Benedetto has been a Boston Red Sox fan since he was 15 years old, but his first visit to Fenway Park came Sept. 4 when he reenlisted for the last time in centerfield, in close proximity to the stadium’s fabled left field wall, known as the Green Monster.
“I learned about the ‘Hats Off to Heroes’ and reenlistment from Lt. [Matthew] Oates,” said Benedetto, with Air Test and Evaluation Squadron (VX) 20. “I’ve known and had the pleasure of working with Lt. Oates for almost eight years. He really takes time to make each reenlistment he does one that will be unforgettable for the Sailor who will be reenlisting.”
Knowing it would be Benedetto’s final reenlistment after many years of Navy service, Oates contacted the Red Sox organization to see if he could make it a special one – and his mission was accomplished.
“We were given a behind-the-scenes private tour of the stadium and then once we were down on the field, they allowed us to tour the field, Green Monster, and home dugout,” Benedetto said. “They displayed a congratulatory statement to me on the jumbo screen and we stopped in centerfield to perform the reenlistment ceremony. Lt. Oates was my reenlisting officer, so he discharged me, but he allowed my wife Danielle to say the oath of enlistment, which was the icing on the cake.”
Benedetto and his party – which included Oates and his wife Randi – were permitted to remain on the field during batting practice and were then given seats behind the first base dugout to view the game. In the middle of the 4th inning, Benedetto was asked to stand on the dugout and face the crowd.
“They read a bio about my career to the fans in attendance and there was a cameraman there and they [showed it] on the jumbotron for the entire stadium to see,” he said. “It was definitely the most memorable reenlistment I’ve done, and a career highlight. Thanks to the Navy for allowing me to dedicate another three years of service to our nation, and to VX-20 for allowing me to attend and making it all possible, and to Lt. Oates for embodying all the best attributes of a fine naval officer. The experience is one that I’ll remember my entire life. ”