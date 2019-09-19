Pax runways to be fully operational by January 2020

Ongoing phases of construction within the Runway Repairs Project at NAS Patuxent River’s Trapnell Airfield are winding down, and both primary runways – 14/32 and 6/24 – are expected to be fully operational by January 2020.
“Both primary runways were repaired or rehabilitated as part of this project,” said Lt. Christina Milone, construction manager with Naval Facilities Engineering Command at Pax River. “Both runways had repairs to the overrun pavement and had new asphalt placed. The project also included upgrades to the airfield lighting and electrical distribution systems, which will reduce operating and maintenance costs, addressing the Navy’s ongoing energy reduction goals.”
Milone explained the runways and supporting infrastructure and facilities were deteriorating and expected to fail within the next few years.
“The deterioration led to an increase of FOD (foreign object debris) hazards, which impacted flight safety,” she noted. “The runways must provide safe and efficient movement of aircraft, at a high level of serviceability, for all air operations. The repairs included rehabilitating the runways to meet current standards and extend the serviceable life of the runways and infrastructure by at least 20 years.”
Presently, runway 14/32 is closed due to other construction projects in progress, notably the Bronson Road sinkhole repair and Triton taxiway repair.
“Whenever a runway is closed, coordination with [Naval Test Wing Atlantic] and the tenant commands is vital to ensure the impact to their mission is minimalized,” said Assistant Air Operations Officer Cmdr. Nicholas Price. “Flight operations definitely become more restricted and scheduling becomes more complicated.”
Price noted with only one runway available, the ability to shift runways to the current wind direction is reduced; therefore winds could not be ideal, and may even be out of limits for some flight operations.
“Additionally, one of the runways is shorter, which can also produce limitations,” Price said. “In our planning, we strive to keep one of our two primary runways open for flight operations, but recently we had to shut down both runways on two weekends to allow work to be done on intersection runway lights.”
The surrounding community is also notified in advance when flight operations may generate increased noise.
“The overall level of noise will not change,” Price added, “but when the runway configuration changes, the [resulting shift] in noise level is very noticeable in some communities.”
Runway 14/32 is 9,000-feet long and runway 6/24 is 11,000-feet long; both are 200-feet wide.
“The entire length of the runways was repaired,” Milone noted. “Over 4 million square feet.”