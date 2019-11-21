NAS Patuxent River would like to thank the Southern Maryland community for the great Veterans Day celebrations held throughout St. Mary’s and Calvert Counties. At the 34th annual Veterans of Helen Veterans Day Observance, Pax River Commanding Officer Capt. Christopher Cox was a guest speaker, while Pax Chaplain Lt. Clay Hamrick offered the invocation and benediction for the event. Both also participated in a wreath-laying ceremony at the monument in Helen, which was dedicated in 1985 as a way to memorialize the community’s veterans who served in the nation’s defense.
Personnel from Pax also attended the 44th annual Leonardtown Veterans Day Observance where a contingent of Sailors, led by Cox, walked in the parade along with allied partners from the Royal Australian Air Force and Navy stationed at Pax. Following the parade, a ceremony was held to commemorate the event with a wreath-laying at the town square’s war memorial.
Between Nov. 8 and 10, Pax River participated in events at St. Inigoes, Leonardtown, Helen, Calvert Hall and Dowell, where Pax River’s Executive Officer Capt. John Brabazon was a guest speaker at an event held near the On Watch monument. The events demonstrated the continuing support of our local community for its service members and veterans alike.