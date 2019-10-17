Naval Air Station Patuxent River hosted the 244th Navy Birthday Ball at River’s Edge Catering and Conference Center Oct. 10.
This year’s theme, “No High Honor”, comes from a quote by Lt. Cmdr. Robert Copeland, commanding officer of the World War II destroyer USS Samuel B. Roberts (DE 413). Japanese forces sank Samuel B. Roberts during a battle off Samar, Philippines, the most dramatic naval engagement of the Leyte campaign. This theme commemorates the 75th anniversary of the Battle of Leyte Gulf this year.
“As the U.S. Navy faces increasingly more capable and aggressive adversaries during this time in history, the time may well come when our core values of honor, courage and commitment — and the steadfast support of the home front – once again determine the outcome of any future hostilities, and the course of our nation,” said Vice Adm. Dean Peters, Commander, Naval Air Systems Command, in his remarks remembering Leyte Gulf.
More than 100 people attended this year’s ball which included remarks by base leadership, two drill team demonstrations, a bell-ringing ceremony, a brass band, a three-course meal, cake cutting, dancing, and prize raffles.
“This was the first Navy ball I have been to in years and I feel it could not have gone better,” said Naval Aircrewman (Helicopter) 1st Class Jonathan Smitherman, logistics officer of the Navy ball planning committee. “Everyone seemed to have a great time. The service members and Department of Defense civilians from around the entire base celebrated 244 years of naval excellence together.”
The U.S. Navy traces its origins to the Continental Navy, established during the War of Independence by the Continental Congress on Oct. 13, 1775. Navy balls are hosted around the world to synchronize efforts to enhance the impact of the Navy’s heritage and to link today’s Sailors with those who have gone before them.