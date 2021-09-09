Pax personnel invited to Swim the Bay with SAR

The NAS Patuxent River Search and Rescue team, the SAR Dogs, are inviting Pax River personnel to join them for their annual Swim the Bay event Sept 24.
The 1.7-mile swim will start onboard Pax River from the beach at West Basin Marina and finish across the water at the Chesapeake Biological Laboratory pier on the Solomons Island side.
“Anyone interested will have to first complete a one-mile qualifying swim, at their own pace, in the outdoor pool on base,” said Naval Aircrewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class Jordon Dollen, a rescue swimmer. “There will be two sessions offered from 10 a.m. to noon on Sept. 8 and again on Sept. 13.”
Once qualified, participants will need to arrive at the marina by 8 a.m. the day of the swim.
“We’ll first knock out a safety brief explaining who our safety observers are and what to do if you encounter any kind of distress while in the water,” Dollen explained. “People should bring along fins and snorkels, and though not required, a wetsuit is recommended because the water might be a little chilly by then.”
Port Operations, also known as the Boat House, will provide support boats that will accompany the swimmers to keep track of them, alert other boats in the water to their presence, and carry rescue and medical personnel in case of an emergency.
“Once everyone finishes across the way at the end point, we’ll climb aboard the boats and bring everyone back to the starting point on our side,” Dollen noted.
For the SAR swimmers, the event is a team-building exercise that offers the opportunity for them to test their mettle in open waters. Serving at Pax River is considered shore duty for SAR, who stand on alert in support of tenant commands whenever aviation testing is taking place over the Atlantic Ocean.