More than 150 people attended the 10th annual Laps of Life relay hosted by the Suicide Prevention Coordinator Team at NAS Patuxent River Sept. 18.
The event took place at the base track and was attended by military members, veterans, civilians, contractors and their families as part of Suicide Prevention Month. Participants could walk or run as part of groups or alone, and were encouraged to complete one to 12 laps.
“It’s good to see great participation for a great event,” said NAS Patuxent River Commanding Officer Capt. Christopher Cox, who addressed the participants. “The goal for today is to raise awareness and encourage intervention before it becomes necessary.”
The relay was also attended by Navy Marine Corps Relief Society, St. Mary’s Hospital, American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, the base fire station, Disabled American Veterans and Naval Health Clinic Patuxent River’s caregiver occupational stress control program, and health and promotions of wellness program.
“It really is a privilege to be part of an event like this that offers awareness about a subject that is becoming increasingly more dangerous to our society,” said Chief Naval Aircrewman (Operator) Steven Lee, the head of the Suicide Prevention Coordinator Team and assigned to Naval Air Systems Command. “This base is very diverse with the different branches and the many civilians that work on it, and for them all to come together for this event is awesome.”
During the relay, suicide prevention coordinators rang a bell every 60 seconds to remind attendees that there are people who think about suicide every minute, and a horn was sounded every 12 minutes to indicate that, statistically, a life is lost every 12 minutes to suicide. Those attending were also encouraged to add names to the “Memory Wall” to remember those lost.
Each September, the Armed Forces recognize Suicide Prevention Month to encourage ongoing proactive conversations about stress so service members and their families feel more comfortable seeking help.
For more information on the Navy’s Suicide Prevention Program, visit www.suicide.navy.mil or call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK.
If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, talk to a friend, chaplain, minister, co-worker, supervisor, your command’s suicide prevention coordinator or a mental health professional. Remember: You are never alone. There is always hope, and most important, life is worth living.