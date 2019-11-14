During an event to honor the military members in their community, Leonardtown Elementary School welcomed NAS Patuxent River helicopter pilot Lt. Samantha Grimes, who shared her life experience with students during a Veterans Day Assembly held Nov. 7.
“Each year, we recognize the veterans in our community through artwork, song, and participating in the Leonardtown Veterans Day parade, as well as Month of the Military Child Breakfast,” said school principal Dr. Contina Quick-McQueen. “This year, in addition to participating in the parade, we wanted to include something a little more intimate, so our staff put together a fantastic student-centered program to honor our veteran heroes.”
The 50-minute event included a Presentation of Colors by the Great Mills High School Color Guard, a recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance, singing the national anthem, and a parade of flags from all branches of the military services.
“The students really enjoyed seeing the GMHS Color Guard share their knowledge of flag etiquette and some got to demonstrate how to fold an American flag,” Quick-McQueen noted. “They also enjoyed having their [military family members in attendance] be recognized, and singing the songs that represent each branch of the military. The students also heard a few of their peers read their wonderful essays about what Veterans Day means to them. ”
Billed as the event’s keynote speaker, Grimes – who flies an MH-60 Sierra with Pax River Search and Rescue – kept her presentation simple and relatable to the kindergarten through 5th grade students she was addressing.
“I brought a few slides that showed pictures of helicopters, my deployment and my family, including my sisters, husband and dog,” Grimes said. “My husband and I had put sunglasses on our dog and took pictures of him. As soon as I put that one up there, there was an audible excitement.”
Grimes spent some time discussing what she loves about the military on a personal level before shifting to what she likes about it on a bigger “proud to defend America” level. She talked about how school was difficult for her at times, but she worked hard and it got her to where she is today.
She also talked about teamwork in the military.
“I told them everyone is from a different place, from different types of families, they believe in different things and work in different ways,” Grimes added. “I said I know it’s a challenge sometimes to try to work with people who see things differently from you, but it’s a learning and growing experience.”
Quick-McQueen appreciated the positive message Grimes relayed to the kids.
“Lt. Grimes’ presentation was engaging and motivational, and it was helpful that she included great, relevant pictures to guide her talk with the students,” she said. “My takeaway was her discussion of hard work and teamwork. It was a great share for our students.”
Grimes left the students with a suggestion that will serve them well: Find out what you love in life and then figure out how you can use it to make a difference.
“I love an adventure and a challenge, and I really wanted to fly,” Grimes explained to the young students in attendance. “If you guys have things you love to do, explore them, research them, and think about how to use them to make things better for other people. It may be with the military, it may not; it’s not for everyone. But how can you use what you love to do to make a difference in the world?”
The students and guests in attendance enjoyed the event, according to Quick-McQueen, who said the school has many military families who make great sacrifices.
“We take every opportunity to let them know how much we appreciate their spirit, strength and bravery,” she said. “This makes our students feel special too. It brings us closer together as a school community when we take the opportunity to show others how much they mean to us.”