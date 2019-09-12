Pax Gate 1 CAC office receives site excellence award

Bravo Zulu to the NAS Patuxent River Gate 1 CAC Office on receiving the Office of the Secretary of Defense, Personnel and Readiness Site Excellence Award.
The award was presented for “outstanding performance in support of the Defense Enrollment Eligibility Reporting System and Real-time Automated Personnel Identification System during the period from Oct. 1, 2017 through Sept. 30, 2018.” The Pax River Gate 1 CAC office was cited for outstanding dedication to the reduction of fraud and abuse, and the production of the Uniformed Service Identification Cards. The site’s superior service to all active duty, Guard, Reserve, retired members, civilians, contractors, and all eligible beneficiaries reflected great credit upon the Department of the Navy and the Department of Defense.
During the period cited in the award the Pax River Gate 1 CAC Office served 18,668 customers, received a 99.99% customer satisfaction rating, issued 8,209 CACs and 2,306 USIDs, and had a CAC failure rate of less than 5%.
The command is extremely proud of these Pax Pros and their recognition for service to NAS Patuxent River’s personnel.