Like to eat but hate to cook? River’s Edge Catering and Conference Center has the perfect solution.
Since 2012, River’s Edge has been saving Thanksgiving Day hosts a lot of stress by preparing – in advance – full turkey dinners with sides and pie.
“Our chef will prepare a fully cooked whole turkey with all the fixings; just heat on Thanksgiving Day,” said Melissa Daugherty, River’s Edge manager. “We leave the carving to you and you can take all the credit.”
Options are available for four, eight or 12 people and can be purchased as full-feast dinners or sides-only. Meals include herb roasted turkey, traditional cornbread stuffing, classic mashed potatoes, green beans, cranberry orange relish, gravy, dinner rolls and choice of pumpkin, apple, blueberry, cherry or pecan pie.
Prices for full dinners range from $89.99 to $199.99 and for sides-only from $55.99 to $129.99.
Depending on the number of orders received, it takes the River’s Edge chef at least a day and a half to prepare everything.
“There are several large commercial ovens to prepare all of the turkeys and trimmings,” Daugherty explained. “The sides are prepared while the turkeys are cooking and then are packaged ready for pickup. Heating instructions are included.”
About 20 turkey feasts are prepared each year by River’s Edge, and customers need only remember the one important deadline that cannot be missed.
“Folks must pick up their orders by 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27,” Daugherty noted.
Thanksgiving Feast-to-Go is available to anyone with base access. Orders can be placed through Nov. 22 by phoning 301-342-3656 or stopping by the River’s Edge. Payment is due at time of order placement and there are no refunds available.