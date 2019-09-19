Omubdsman in your corner

How long have you been an ombudsman at this command?
We’ve been stationed here at Pax River for two years, and I have been the VXS-1 [Warlocks] ombudsman for five months now.
How long have you been a military spouse?
My husband was in the military before we met. He and I met over 10 years ago, and have been married for eight years.
Do you have previous experience as an ombudsman, or using the services of an ombudsman?
This is the first time I have been a command Ombudsman. In a previous command, I was friends with the ombudsman and asked her questions on occasion, but I didn’t really use her services or her resources to their full benefit.
Why did you decide to take on this role?
The command was in need of a new ombudsman, and I felt that I could do well in the position. I didn’t know much about all of the roles an ombudsman takes on, but I was up for the challenge.
What is your favorite part about this role?
I think my favorite part has been getting to know new people and having access to new resources. I have made more connections with others, both in the command and in the community. I have learned a lot more about the resources available to military families, which is useful for me and my family, as well as for the families I serve.
What do you feel you can do for families that they may not be aware of?
I think that simply giving families information on resources and programs is incredibly important. As a spouse, there are programs out there that could be very beneficial to me and my family, but I may not even know where to search or who to talk to about them. As an ombudsman, I have a wide range of resources available to me, and if I don’t have the answer, or the resource itself, I am able to reach out to other ombudsmen or other contacts I may have and get the answer from them.
How many duty stations have you been to?
I have lived in both NAS Lemoore and here at Pax River. I have visited several others, though, including Jacksonville, San Diego/Coronado, Monterey, Norfolk, and Whidbey Island.
What experience do you bring to the role from your professional or personal life?
I worked at a counseling agency for over nine years, and worked as a licensed counselor for several of those years, so I have experience with listening to others and helping them find resources to make the right choices for themselves; and I reestablished a previous command FRG, helping families make connections with others. The experience that has prepared me the most for my role as ombudsman, however, is not my work experience. My experience as a military spouse has been the most beneficial in this role, as I have had several PCS moves, tried to figure out daycare in new settings, job searched in a new area, figured out financial resources for me and my family, etc. Trying to navigate the system myself is what has really been helpful, as this is how I learned how to ask the right questions and find the right resources.