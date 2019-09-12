New River’s Edge chef promises familiar flavors with a twist

Unlike many chefs, Will Hammet didn’t grow up cooking at the knee of a cherished grandmother who lovingly passed down generations-old secret family recipes. He did it the hard way; he earned it.
After serving four years in the Navy – where, while mess cranking, he admits learning his first chili recipe from a chief petty officer – he decided to work in Montana as a guide so he could pursue hunting and fishing.
“But when I did it as a living, I didn’t really enjoy it as much as I thought I would,” said Hammet, originally from Louisville, Kentucky. “I realized I enjoyed taking care of the people more, so I ended up learning to cook and that’s how I entered the chef trade.”
Hammet started as a breakfast cook at an award-winning luxury ranch in Montana and worked his way up the line to cold area food, to sautee, to grill, and so on.
“After a while, I had worked every station and felt I wasn’t able to advance any further, so I left for Charleston, South Carolina, where I pursued my degree in culinary arts management,” he explained. “At that point, I got hold of what they call ‘Low Country food,’ like shrimp and grits, pimento cheese and fried green tomatoes, and everyone’s favorite – barbecue.”
Next stop was the Florida Keys where Hammet further honed his skills working as a sous chef under a four-star hotel with multiple outlets.
“Prior to that, I was doing fine dining, maybe 50 covers an evening,” he noted. “There, I’d do 700 in one shift on a particular day. It was a big change.”
After working for another Florida restaurant with a smaller menu where everything was made from scratch, Hammet now finds himself aboard NAS Patuxent River at the River’s Edge Catering and Conference Center.
“I really wanted to serve those who serve,” he said. “I was one of them, I respect them, and I wanted to have them as my client.”
Used to working breakfast, lunch and dinner, the River’s Edge lunch-style dining and catering services will allow Hammet to focus more on specific areas and his desire to bring them up to the next level.
“I like the fact that we have theme days,” he said, “but I want to have food from all over the U.S. and the world, so when we do a theme – like Taco Tuesday – I’d like to make it more authentic, and include things like Cajun food. The Euro flavors are so different. Maybe we’ll do a pasta day.”
For National Pretzel Day, Hammet breaded fresh-caught tuna in a pretzel crust served with beer cheese and horseradish mustard.
“I like to take flavors and apply them differently to make them fun and unique,” he noted. “I want the flavors people are familiar with, but want to put a twist on them.”
Hammet credits his service in the Navy as also having influenced his culinary style.
“Between the people I worked with from different cultures and the places we visited, I picked up flavors and profiles from all over the world,” he said.
Arriving at River’s Edge less than a month ago, Hammet is still finding his way around his kitchen, but already has had positive feedback on some of his menu items.
“People enjoyed my gumbo and the mesquite beef I did with a smoker that gave me authentic flavor,” he noted. “I feel confident here. There’s some amazing equipment and everyone is a pleasure to work with.”
In true chef mode, he’s already looking forward to the holidays and the fully prepared meals people can order from River’s Edge for their Thanksgiving dinner.
“I may change up the turkeys and smoke some of them,” he said. “I’d like to try to move some things around and do a few more things from scratch that I think people will enjoy. I’ve made a turducken, so I may even run that beforehand and see if people are interested.”
Outside of work, Hammet and his dog Shagz – who enjoys barking at local rabbits and squirrels much more than Florida’s iguanas – are still getting settled, but Hammet says he’s anticipating exploring the D.C. food scene and hearing some good live music. And, he’s especially happy to be back in a place with four seasons again.
“After living in the Keys, I’m looking forward to some rich, hearty meals when it’s cold outside, but staying nice and light when it’s hot,” he said. “I’m thrilled to be here, and I can’t wait to make people happy with the food I put out. That’s what it’s all about.”