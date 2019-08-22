New management, same great care you can trust

The Defense Health Agency officially assumes responsibility for administration and management of Naval Health Clinic Patuxent River on Oct. 1.
The transition is part of the Military Health System’s ongoing transformation efforts called for by Congress in the National Defense Authorization Acts of fiscal years 2017 and 2019 to improve the readiness of the U.S. military and improve the care provided to patients. The ultimate goal of this transition is to create a more integrated, efficient, and effective system of readiness and health within the Defense Department.
“From a patient perspective, most of these changes should go unnoticed,” said Vice Adm. Raquel C. “Rocky” Bono, DHA director. “Patients can expect the same high quality, trusted care they’ve come to know at our military hospitals and clinics. Providers can expect to focus on practicing medicine and maintaining their preparedness in the event of crisis.”
The transition of more than 430 Army, Navy and Air Force hospitals and clinics to DHA is taking place in phases. The process began Oct. 1, 2018, when the hospitals and clinics at Fort Bragg, Pope Field, and Seymour Johnson Air Force Base in North Carolina; Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Florida; Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi; and Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina transitioned to DHA. These facilities joined Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, and Fort Belvoir Community Hospital, Virginia, which are original elements of DHA.
On Oct. 1, 2019, DHA will assume management of all military hospitals and clinics in the continental U.S. Specifically, DHA will be responsible for all budgetary matters; information technology; health care administration and management; administrative policy and procedure; and military medical construction.
Naval Health Clinic Patuxent River Commanding Officer Capt. Kathleen Hinz supports the transition, noting “Naval Health Clinic Patuxent River has always been committed to providing the best care to our beneficiaries. As the DHA transition progresses, we will continue this commitment by providing reliable and quality care for our patients.” As the DHA assumes management and administration responsibilities, the clinic gains an opportunity to make a greater investment in the knowledge and skills of the clinic’s Active Duty personnel. “As administration and management responsibilities are shifted to DHA, our Sailors will have increased opportunities to prepare and focus on readiness,” stated Hinz.
These reforms will drive better integration and standardization of care. Patients will receive consistent, high- quality health care no matter where they are stationed. Throughout the transition, DHA’s mission remains to support the warfighter, care for warfighter families, and care for the patient.