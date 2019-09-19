NDW firefighters from Pax battalion promoted to captain

Four firefighters from the Naval District Washington Fire Department, NAS Patuxent River battalion, were promoted to captain during a ceremony held in Fire Station One Sept. 13.
During the ceremony, the men received their new badge and collar pins depicting two parallel bugles.
In the early days of American fire departments, officers would direct fire operations through an ornate brass horn known as a “bugle” or “speaking trumpet” which was worn around their neck, easily identifying them. Today, the pin the firefighters received – which was affixed to their collar by family members – designates their new rank as Captain and recognizes the additional responsibilities that come with it.
“Each of these men has demonstrated they are ready for these new assignments through their daily actions and performance,” said Regional Deputy Fire Chief Kevin Grinder, who presided over the ceremony. “Unlike past promotion processes, these guys participated in what has become the new standard in which their ability to communicate orally and in writing, and their ability to lead operational crews, was evaluated. It was evident by not only their scores, but by their daily performance that they have taken the initiative and responsibility to prepare and are ready for this promotion. More importantly, they’re ready to lead the department.”
Captains James Barnes, Steven Stauffer and Nick Souders will be assigned at Pax River, serving its personnel and supporting the NAVAIR mission, as well as supporting St. Mary’s County through their Mutual Aid Agreements.
Capt. Edward Tatum is being assigned as the captain of Engine 41 at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, one of the busiest engine companies in NDW.