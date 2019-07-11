Navy announces Spouse Licensure and Certification Reimbursement policy

As part of ongoing Navy Family Framework efforts to expand and improve the experience for spouses, Navy announced Sailors may be reimbursed up to 500 dollars for state licensure and certification costs of a spouse arising from relocation to another state due to a permanent change of station (PCS) move in NAVADMIN 134/19, June 24.
The spouse licensure reimbursement is the latest in a series of Navy Family Framework efforts to improve the experience for Navy spouses and families.
“Under this new policy, members may be reimbursed up to 500 dollars for qualifying relicensing costs of their spouses if they meet all the required conditions,” said the Lead for Navy Family Readiness Programs Policy, Perry Christiansen.
Members are eligible for reimbursement of spouse relicensing costs if they meet the following requirements:
- The member is reassigned, either as a PCS or permanent change of assignment from a permanent duty station (PDS) in one state to a PDS in another state
- The PCS movement of the member’s dependents is authorized
- The spouse was employed in a profession requiring certification at the PDS in the previous state
- The spouse is required to obtain re-certification for the same profession at the PDS in the new state
- Completion of the relicense or certification was successful
- For those families returning from overseas, the license from the last state held prior to the overseas tour may be used as long as the new assignment is in a different state
This reimbursement policy is effective as of Dec. 12, 2017, for PCS orders issued on or after that date.
“This is part of an ongoing effort to show Navy families we are working to expand family support programs and facilitate spouse employment opportunities,” said Christiansen. “In May we released the MyNavy Family app which can be found in the Navy App Locker.”
For complete eligibility information and application procedures, reference MILPERSMAN Article 1754-040: https://www.public.navy.mil/bupers-npc/reference/milpersman/1000/1700Morale/Pages/default.aspx.
Additionally, to file a reimbursement claim members must submit an encrypted email to MyNavy Career Center at askmncc@navy.mil with claim form SF Form 1164 along with the following documents:
- Copy of the member’s PCS travel settlement voucher DD form 1351-2 indicating state to state member and spouse relocation
- Receipts for costs incurred for license/certification
- Proof of old certification/license
- Proof of new recertification/relicense
The Spouse Licensure Reimbursement policy supports the Navy Family Framework objective to expand and improve the experience for Navy spouses and families. Other efforts include improving family programs and websites, developing an official MyNavy Family website, providing ombudsman registry access to command leadership spouses and increasing the availability of live webinars and self-directed learning activities.